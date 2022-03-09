Omada and ESG: Hybrid Work is Driving Re-Examination of Identity Governance Policies

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of hybrid work is driving the need for strengthened Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), according to a new report released from Omada A/S ("Omada") and Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). The full report, "Advancements and Trends in Modern Identity Governance and Administration" is available for download from the Omada website: https://omadaidentity.com/resources/analyst-reports/esg-modern-iga-report/
The report also found cloud adoption continues to rise, with scalability being a key driver, and it's estimated that soon, seven out of 10 business-critical applications will be cloud-based. This tracks with IGA preference; 72% of respondents said they'd choose cloud-based IGA if they were starting from scratch. With distributed workforces now established for the long term, identities are no longer under one or even a handful of roofs. IT teams must future-proof their IGA implementations to ensure they're equipped for modern work environments. Of those surveyed for the report, 52% strongly agree that ongoing hybrid and remote-work models have required them to re-examine their organization's IGA policies over the past 24 months.
The primary benefits of enabling the hybrid workforce with modern IGA, according to respondents, include:
- Cloud-based delivery – 66% of organizations adopted a cloud-based IGA solution after reexamining their existing strategy. Additionally, 38% of respondents appreciated the ability of cloud-based IGA systems to expedite and automate delivery of new features without evaluating and installing software patches and releases.
- Efficiency – 49% of respondents admit that access requests are still handled manually; 46% of respondents stated that increased workforce productivity would produce the highest tangible return on investment (ROI).
- Security – 90% of organizations agree that implementing IGA is an important aspect in combatting ransomware and 87% say it's a significant part of their zero trust implementations.
Jack Poller, senior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, said: "It's ESG's opinion that IGA projects are a top strategic priority. The improved efficiency, scale, automation, and reduced total cost of ownership that can be experienced from today's cloud-delivered identity management and governance systems make the functional benefits of identity and access governance more attainable than ever."
Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "The hybrid work model continues to push the perimeter towards identity, which can open enterprises up to new threats, particularly via unauthorized access to a growing subset of business applications and data. Organizations need to invest in a cloud-based IGA as part of modernizing their identity security programs to improve both the efficiency and effectiveness of their identity management processes. Simultaneously, they need to use advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to identify and remediate identity-related threats and attacks."
About Omada
Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.
For more information, go to omadaidentity.com
SOURCE Omada
