Intensity Therapeutics to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

WESTPORT, Conn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Intensity"), a phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, novel immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, today announced that Lewis H. Bender, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference in Orange County, CA on Tuesday, March 15, at 10:30 am PT.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Intensity's website at: https://intensitytherapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.
Mr. Bender will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Roth representative or Michael Miller with Rx Communications, at mmiller@rxir.com.
About Intensity Therapeutics
Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new immune-based approach to treat solid tumor cancers. Intensity leverages its DfuseRx℠ technology platform to create new, proprietary drug formulations that, following direct injection, rapidly disperse throughout a tumor and diffuse therapeutic agents into cancer cells. Intensity's product candidates have the potential to induce an adaptive systemic immune response that not only attacks the injected tumor, but also non-injected tumors. The Company executed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Vaccine Branch in 2014 and has partnerships with Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb. For more information, please visit www.intensitytherapeutics.com.
Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Intensity Therapeutics' plans, future operations and objectives. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the initiation and timing of future clinical trials.
Contact Information
Investor Relations Contact:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
(917)-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com
US Media Contact:
KOGS Communication
Edna Kaplan
+1 781 639 1910
kaplan@kogspr.com
SOURCE Intensity Therapeutics, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.