Telarus Partners with Ready Wireless to Grow IoT Portfolio

SANDY, Utah, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telarus, the #1 Technology Solutions Brokerage of Cloud, Unified Communications, Contact Center, Network Services, Security, and Mobility and IoT, announced a strategic partnership with Ready Wireless today. Telarus and its ecosystem of technology consultants will now leverage Ready's expansive portfolio of asset monitoring and sensor management solutions to help business owners solve business problems.
"Our team has been focused on building out IoT capabilities for the last five years and now have over 150 solutions functioning on our platform. Given the range of problems we help solve, Ready has structured our organization around supporting the channel to ensure success," said Fred Haumesser, Cofounder, and CRO at Ready. "With the Telarus partnership, we can greatly expand our reach and work closely with those agents to help identify needs and provide more value to their already existing relationships while also opening doors to new targets. Together, we'll be able to expand the conversation."
Thanks to Ready's coding library and unique framework approach, it has built a foundation of over 150 applications and derivatives of these applications into our "hero solutions" addressing the top-of-mind problems (i.e., Returning to work safely (COVID), remote tank monitoring, logistics, hospitality, and smart facility). Ready helps customers do more with less. By always knowing the location and condition of whatever high-value assets they wish to monitor in real-time, customers are able to operate more efficiently.
"We are excited to have Ready Wireless join our portfolio of IoT suppliers, we have a solid group of solution providers, and the Ready Wireless team is a great addition," said Chris Whitaker, VP of Mobility and IoT at Telarus.
"Telarus' impressive reputation of global growth and thoughtful approach to solutions and offering in the Technology Services space is what made this partnership a priority for our leadership here at Ready," commented Dennis Henderson, CEO at READY. "We're really excited to work alongside their expansive network of agents."
About Ready Wireless, LLC
Ready Wireless is a leading IOT Managed Services Provider and Systems Integrator. The company is a one-stop-ship that brings networks, devices and portals together to solve weighty problems for business customers. Prepackaged solutions address critical business needs such as contact tracing, distracted driving and asset management. Ready's solutions are customizable and its portals offer clean and powerful management capabilities for Ready's customers. For more information visit www.readywireless.com
About Telarus
Telarus is the largest technology solutions brokerage in the United States, Canada, EMEA, Australia, and New Zealand. We have created the most efficient yet friendly community where our agent-partners source technology solutions through our robust portfolio of 290 leading service providers. To accelerate our agent-partner's growth, we have created industry-leading apps, tools, and have experts that specialize in the development of technology solutions for Cloud, Cybersecurity, SD-WAN, ILEC, and UCXE. Coupled with our industry-recognized Sales Engineering team, Telarus also provides Account Management, Commissions, Marketing, and Specialty teams services. Our primary goal is unchanged since 2002; we accelerate our partner's growth at scale in the most efficient manner possible. To learn more about Telarus and our award-winning services, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.
CONTACT:
Ben Muhlenbruch
marketing@readywireless.com
SOURCE Ready Wireless, LLC
