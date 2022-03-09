Stash taps Lynne Oldham as Chief People Officer as it rapidly scales its business and hybrid culture

DLC, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash, the subscription platform that empowers everyday Americans to invest and build wealth, today announced Lynne Oldham, one of the country's most innovative and admired people leaders, as Chief People Officer and a member of the Stash executive team. Oldham spent the past three years at Zoom, where she quintupled the employee base; led to the highest engagement scores on record; and helped Zoom meet unprecedented demand as revenue surged to $4B. She joins Stash at a period of record-breaking growth for the pioneering fintech, which serves more than 6 million customers across the U.S.

"Stash is scaling fast, and our ambitions go well beyond our incredible product growth," said Brandon Krieg, Stash's Co-Founder and CEO. "We are building an innovative, hybrid culture laser-focused on our mission of empowering everyday Americans to build wealth. Lynne's track record of high-velocity hiring, paired with her ability to develop an engaged, happy team, speaks for itself."

"Stash is uniquely positioned to change the lives of millions of Americans, giving the 99% more economic power," says Lynne Oldham. "It's time to close the wealth gap, and I am ready to once again lead a company through transformative growth, so they can achieve and exceed their goals."

Oldham brings proven people and business leadership acumen to Stash, following two decades in top roles as CPO and board member at large global organizations focused on sustainable growth. Additionally, her professional achievements in diversity, equity, inclusion and personal wellness have led to many awards, including being anointed as a HRD Top 100 Global HR Leader, Top 25 Chief Human Resources Officer by N2 and the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and 2021 HR Innovator by Business Insider.

Since 2015, Stash has launched a suite of innovative products, wrapped with personal advice and educational tools, to help middle-class Americans invest in themselves. Stash Smart Portfolios —set-it-and-forget-it managed accounts with crypto exposure—were launched in the past year. To date, nearly half a million people have signed up for Smart Portfolios with thousands more Stashers opening accounts every day. Amidst the volatility of the past two years, weekly contributions on Stash grew 50% by subscribers, the majority of whom report less than $50K in HHI on average.

Stash tapped Oldham as the company plans to double in size yet again, quickly surpassing 500 employees around the country and the U.K. In 2021, the company announced a $125M Series G led by Eldridge and a flexible hybrid working model built on the company's core value of "Prioritizing People." The company is poised to surpass $100M in annualized recurring revenue this year.

