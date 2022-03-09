Support to Obtain Professional Designations in Disability Management / Return to Work

PORT ALBERNI, BC, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - This Special Initiative provides Canadian Residents (with the exception of BC which developed its own similar initiative) the opportunity to obtain the professional designations for those working in the field:

Certified Disability Management Professional (CDMP)

Certified Return to Work Coordinator (CRTWC)

Details regarding the development of the Occupational Standards in Disability Management, following Government of Canada guidelines, as well as development of the professional certification examinations following Canadian, North American and ISO standards, can be found on the website at:

https://www.nidmar.ca/certification/certification_test_agency.asp

These professional designations have been recognized and adopted by employers and governments across Canada and around the world. They were also referenced in the United Nations ISSA best practice Guidelines on Return to Work and Reintegration, as they are recognized as the global gold standard for those working in the field. There are to date individuals who have achieved these designations in 16 other international countries. This is an opportunity to join this elite Disability Management Global Professional Community of Practice as a virtual online platform is currently being built in order to facilitate closer collaboration of CDMPs and CRTWCs across Canada and internationally.

Qualifications to write the professional certification examinations include having completed an accepted educational program, one of which is the Bachelor of Disability Management. Also identified as accepted are a range of other educational degrees such as occupational health and nursing, occupational and physiotherapy, kinesiology, chiropractic, plus having completed Disability Management and Return to Work competency related education. Additionally, depending on the educational level, there is a requirement for various amounts of relevant work experience.

This Initiative covers the examination fees for first-time applicants, on a first come first served basis, who are fully qualified – please refer to the applicable "Eligibility Qualifications" webpage at:

https://www.nidmar.ca/certification/cdmp/cdmp_eligibility.asp

and who submit a complete application package including all documentation required, i.e. completed application form, education summary form including official original transcripts, and signed letter of attestation on employer letterhead.

To download an Application Form to write one of the professional certification examinations, please click on the link marked "More Information" on the following webpage:

https://www.nidmar.ca/certification/cdmp/cdmp_enroll.asp?certificationTypeID=2

This Special Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada's Sectoral Initiatives Program.

Further details with regard to this initiative can be found on the website at: www.nidmar.ca

SOURCE National Institute of Disability Management and Research