SOLUTE Receives U.S. Navy DISC Cloud Migration Task Order

ARLINGTON, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLUTE, a Sigma Defense company, today announced that it has been awarded a U.S. Navy Digital Integration Support Cell (DISC) task order to facilitate development security operations (DevSecOps) for NAVAIR's Minotaur Family of Services (MFoS). SOLUTE will stand up MFoS – which links sensors, cameras, radar and communications equipment into a single system for greater surveillance efficiency – in a secure cloud environment to provide improved scale for access, security, collaboration, performance, test, and validation.

SOLUTE's work on behalf of MFoS will leverage existing work done as part of the Black Pearl platform to facilitate the systems integration for continuous development, scaled testing, and delivery in a secure cloud DevSecOps environment. The cloud environment specifically leverages the Black Pearl Party Barge, a common environment and DevSecOps baseline allowing for the creation and maintenance of modern software factories. The modular nature of the environment will allow rapid integration of existing environments and enable continuous development, testing, and delivery.

"We are excited to work with NAVAIR to accelerate development of the MFoS program through the Black Pearl DevSecOps environment," said John Lyons, Executive Vice President of Operations at SOLUTE. "By leveraging groundbreaking software to automate manual functions and make surveillance more effective, we provide our servicemen and women with accurate intelligence faster than ever before."

MFoS is one of several Navy customers that has transitioned to SOLUTE's modern DevSecOps environment. This effort is aligned with the "Lift-and-Shift" software modernization paradigm where existing customer tools, applications, data, and general capabilities built in siloed environments shift to Virtual Private Cloud environments that support DoD authorized connectivity. This Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) task order outlines the end-to-end process for ensuring that unique DoD government, educational, and industry (or combinations thereof) software development teams can integrate with government-owned and managed secure commercial cloud environments that provide access to, and usage of, the Black Pearl common environment.

About SOLUTE

SOLUTE, a Sigma Defense company, is a premier DoD engineering firm specializing in system modernization using the latest advances in Software Engineering, Cyber Security, Cloud Architectures, and Development Security Operations (DevSecOps). SOLUTE has a talented workforce with tremendous expertise in building, deploying, and managing containerized applications deployed to public/private cloud infrastructures. SOLUTE is leading the charge across multiple large and complex Navy, Army, and Air Force systems and is actively collaborating with DoD leadership on engineering best practices for mission critical PaaS deployments and DevSecOps best practices. SOLUTE also brings expertise in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) development, engineering, integration, and manufacturing.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. For more information visit sigmadefense.com, and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

