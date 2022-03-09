Sequoia Introduces New Total Rewards Solution to Help Businesses Get Rewards and People Investment Strategies Right in this New World of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia® the pioneer in Total People Investment, today announced the Total Rewards Solution on the Sequoia People Platform to help people-driven companies manage and implement a compelling total rewards strategy that attracts and keeps top talent. The Total Rewards Solution combines people and workforce analytics, benefits and compensation benchmarking, rewards tools for employees and candidates, and Sequoia's expert consultants to help HR teams manage the big picture strategy and detailed implementation on a single operating system.

With people leaving jobs at historic rates, businesses need a comprehensive total rewards strategy that helps them retain and attract top talent. The Sequoia Total Rewards Solution enables smarter people investment decisions by providing leaders with real-time analytics to see the impact of their rewards program alongside market benchmarks, and tools to communicate the value of rewards directly to employees and candidates.

The Total Rewards Solution includes:

Total Rewards Statements give employees a personalized and interactive experience to see the value of their company-provided rewards like compensation, equity, benefits, and retirement.

give employees a personalized and interactive experience to see the value of their company-provided rewards like compensation, equity, benefits, and retirement. Candidate Offers enable recruiting teams to create meaningful and compelling offers for top talent with embedded reward ranges and market benchmarks.

enable recruiting teams to create meaningful and compelling offers for top talent with embedded reward ranges and market benchmarks. Compensation Benchmarking provides real-time comparison of an organization's rewards against Sequoia's market dataset of people-driven companies.

provides real-time comparison of an organization's rewards against Sequoia's market dataset of people-driven companies. AI Job Leveling calibrates roles across job categories, families, and levels internally and against the market so companies can apply equitable compensation practices.

calibrates roles across job categories, families, and levels internally and against the market so companies can apply equitable compensation practices. People & Workforce Analytics correlates demographics, org structure, locations, and turnover with compensation practices to understand opportunities and potential issues within people-related decisions.

correlates demographics, org structure, locations, and turnover with compensation practices to understand opportunities and potential issues within people-related decisions. Compensation Advisors is an add-on service with our Total Rewards Advisory practice to help guide people leaders on how to shape and execute a smart rewards strategy.

"Our clients are feeling the shift of employee expectations moving toward rewards packages that focus on and support their financial stability, physical health, and emotional wellbeing," said Greg Golub, founder and CEO of Sequoia. "By building the Total Rewards Solution on top of the Sequoia People Platform, we've given them the complete toolset to manage their people investment and engage their distributed workforce. When coupled with the expert guidance of our consultants, we are in a unique position to help our clients in a meaningful way."

Total Rewards Solution is rolling out to Sequoia One PEO clients now and will be available to other clients beginning in April 2022. To learn more about Sequoia Total Rewards, visit sequoia.com/services/total-rewards-advisory/.

About Sequoia

Sequoia is the pioneer in Total People Investment. We help people-driven businesses design, deploy, and optimize people investment strategies that achieve engagement outcomes that matter. Through expert guidance and the Sequoia People Platform, our offerings in total rewards, benefits, wellbeing, HR & payroll, and business protection tie into a higher strategic role, enabling companies to manage their global people investments, with reduced administrative burdens and deeper employee care and support.

For more than 20 years, people-driven companies have turned to Sequoia to unlock the full potential of their business and global workforce. Sequoia operates Dataforest, an online resource for total rewards and people policy insights and benchmarks. Visit Sequoia.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

