Hireology and JM&A Group Join Forces to Help Dealers Hire and Retain Talent

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology , the only all-in-one recruiting, hiring, and talent management platform built specifically for the automotive industry, announces a new alliance with JM&A Group, the country's leading provider of F&I products to automotive dealers. Together, the two organizations will help dealers hire qualified talent faster and ensure their growth and development continues throughout their employment.

"Recruiting and talent management has quickly become a priority issue for today's dealerships," said Mike McSherry, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Hireology. "Hiring and retaining great talent in a post-pandemic labor market is really tough, and this alliance is designed to alleviate some of these stressors for dealerships so they can focus more on selling cars and driving revenue."

JM&A Group has long been a top player in the automotive insurance space and is making significant strides in the talent management arena. The company's automotive talent services division is a best-in-class consulting partner for all things post-hire in automotive, helping dealers create, grow and retain their team through a science-based program.

"At JM&A Group, we are committed to finding new ways to improve our dealer partners' performance," said Scott Gunnell, Group Vice President of Strategy, Marketing & Sales Success at JM&A Group. "This new alliance with Hireology will enhance our extensive dealership training and consulting offerings, making it even easier for our partners to find, train and retain the right people while mitigating the traditionally high level of turnover at most dealerships."

By joining forces with JM&A Group, Hireology will become a preferred hiring platform for JM&A Group's talent services consulting customers. Hireology currently helps one in every four dealerships find better talent and conduct a fast and effective hiring process to get the most qualified talent on board fast. So, this alliance will give customers of both organizations support during each phase of hiring and talent management journey

"Recruiting and hiring is where we really shine," said McSherry. "And JM&A Group has a great network of dealerships looking for support in the talent acquisition and post-hire process. I can't think of a better way to provide real and lasting support for the industry than bringing this alliance to life."

Hireology and JM&A Group officially join forces today. Any JM&A Group customers looking to learn more about how Hireology can help improve their hiring efforts can schedule a free demo with Hireology and get a personalized 1:1 consultation.

About Hireology

Hireology is an all-in-one recruiting, hiring, and employee management platform that empowers decentralized businesses to build their best teams. The company equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools needed to manage the full employee lifecycle — from pre- to post-hire — in one seamless platform.

With focused expertise across several industries — including retail automotive, healthcare, professional and consumer services, and hospitality — more than 7,500 businesses rely on Hireology for their hiring, HR, and payroll needs, putting people at the center of their organizations. For more information, visit www.hireology.com.

About JM&A Group

JM&A Group , a leader in the F&I industry for more than 40 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency , and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, prepaid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has nearly 750 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. For more information about JM&A Group's products and services, contact us at 1-800-553-7146 or visit us online at www.jmagroup.com .

JM&A Group is a division of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 4,500 associates, which is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

