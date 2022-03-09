Smith Publicity 2022 Book Marketing Scholarship Competition Now Open for Submissions

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith Publicity, the leading book marketing firm in the publishing industry, announced today that the submission period has opened for its 2022 persuasive writing scholarship. Smith also announced the scholarship award amount has been increased to $2,500.

Smith Publicity 2022 Scholarship Submissions to be Accepted March 7 to June 10, 2022

The Smith Publicity Book Marketing Scholarship is awarded to one high school senior or college/university student in the United States. To apply, students must write a compelling 1,000-1,500-word essay on the topic of persuasive writing. The 2022 essay prompt is "Is there a book that you think should be required reading for everyone? Write an essay persuading your audience to read this book."

The essay prompt and requirement of a persuasive essay coincide with the award-winning book publicity agency's work -- Smith Publicity's team of book publicists must be strong persuasive writers to be effective marketers. As a result, the essay submissions will be reviewed and judged by the team at Smith Publicity based on the quality of content and its persuasiveness.

Smith Publicity is Well Known for Its Powerful Media Pitches

"The written word is the bread and butter of our business, and this year's exciting new essay prompt reflects it and calls on applicants to not only share their opinion on what should be required reading but also to persuade us about it," says Smith Publicity Senior Vice President Marissa Eigenbrood. "We are looking forward to reviewing all submissions and, ultimately, to awarding the scholarship to the student with the strongest essay!"

Smith Publicity founder Dan Smith adds, "We increased the amount of the Book Marketing Scholarship again this year because we understand the rising costs of college, and hope we can be a small part of supporting a dedicated student in their pursuit of higher education."

Applicants are invited to send their entries to samantha.ricchiuti@smithpublicity.com no later than June 10, 2022. The winner will be notified by July 1, 2022.

About Smith Publicity

Smith Publicity is the leading book marketing firm in the publishing industry today, having worked with and promoted more than 4,000 authors and books since 1997. The Smith team creates campaigns for authors from first-time self-published authors to New York Times bestsellers. Its continuing success in a wide range of genres is a tribute to the firm's uniqueness and ability to boldly and ingeniously innovate. http://www.SmithPublicity.com – info@smithpublicity.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Tucker, SMITH PUBLICITY INC., +1 (856) 489-8654 Ext: 1014, jennifer@smithpublicity.com

Twitter

SOURCE SMITH PUBLICITY INC.