CLEAR Secure, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 23, 2022

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR Secure, Inc. YOU today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year results ending December 31, 2021 at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. At 8:00 a.m. ET, results will be discussed via live webcast and teleconference.
Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 877-407-3089 for U.S. participants and 215-268-9854 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast HERE. A webcast replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the event on the investor relations website at https://ir.clearme.com.
About CLEAR
With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 8 million members and 100+ partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR's information security systems have received a FISMA High Rating from the Department of Homeland Security and CLEAR has been certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.
