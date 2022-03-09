Auto Associations Launch Road to 2035

Plan for Canada to Hit target of 100% zero-emission vehicles in 2035

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's leading automotive industry associations, the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association, the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association and Global Automakers of Canada, are launching a new initiative aimed at helping Canadians understand what it will take for Canada to achieve its zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) sales targets.

Automakers and dealers are providing Canadians with ZEVs to suit their diverse driving needs from compact cars to SUVs and pick up trucks and everything in between. By 2023, there will be over 130 ZEV models expected in the Canadian market.

The Road to 2035 outlines the investments and policies required for Canada to achieve 50% ZEV sales by 2030 on the path 100% ZEV sales in 2035. The initiative brings together stakeholders in the transition to electrification to develop a bold, comprehensive plan for governments at all levels. However, this plan will only be achievable if consumers embrace this transition. The Road to 2035 website can be viewed here www.roadto2035.ca

A central message of the new campaign is to make clear that for Canada to achieve the target for all new light-duty cars and passenger trucks sales to be zero-emission by 2035, more ambitious government action is required to:

enhance consumer incentives

invest in charging infrastructure

build consumer education

create an electric vehicle battery supply chain.

The new national campaign kick-off involves several educational events this Spring, including a media forum "The Road to 100% Zero-emission Vehicles by 2035" live broadcast event taking place Thursday, March 10th at 9:30 am EST. Media registration for the event is here.

"The transition to 100 percent ZEVs sales will be a massive societal transition that will require government leadership and programs as well as a shift in societal barriers. It will require federal/provincial cooperation to avoid competing and potentially counterproductive approaches," stated Tim Reuss, President and CEO of the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association.

"Auto manufacturers are investing billions to produce electric vehicles, including right here in Canada," said Brian Kingston, President & CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association. "Ambitious government action is required now to boost consumer incentives, build charging infrastructure, and help more Canadians make the switch to electric."

"The automotive industry is undergoing a generational energy transformation from fossil fuels to electrified transportation. This transformation will rely not only on industry, but also on governments and especially Canadians making the choice to purchase zero emission vehicles," said David Adams, President & CEO of the Global Automakers of Canada.

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) is the national association representing new car and truck dealers. Our 3,200 members are represented in nearly every community and collectively employ 160,000 people across the country.

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association is the industry association that has represented Canada's leading manufacturers of light and heavy duty motor vehicles for more than 90 years. Its membership includes Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited, General Motors of Canada Company, and Stellantis (FCA Canada Inc.). Collectively its members operate 5 vehicle assembly plants as well as engine and components plants, and have over 1,300 dealerships. 136,000 jobs are directly tied to vehicle assembly in Canada. Direct and indirect jobs associated with vehicle manufacturing are estimated at over 792,000 across Canada.

Global Automakers of Canada (GAC) is the national industry association representing the Canadian interests of 15 leading international automakers including BMW Canada Inc., Honda Canada Inc., Hyundai Auto Canada Corp., Jaguar Land Rover Canada ULC., Kia Canada Inc., Maserati Canada Inc., Mazda Canada Inc., Mercedes-Benz

Canada Inc., Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada Inc., Nissan Canada Inc., Porsche Cars Canada Ltd., Subaru Canada Inc., Toyota Canada Inc., Volkswagen Group Canada Inc., and Volvo Cars of Canada Corp. GAC advocates for sound public policy to support a competitive and sustainable Canadian automotive market. The members are committed to meeting the mobility needs of Canadians by providing greater consumer choice, offering leading-edge safety and environmental technologies, while eliminating unnecessary regulatory and trade barriers.

SOURCE Road to 2035 Coalition