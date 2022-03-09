LatentView Analytics Welcomes Consumer Packaged Goods Startup Founder and Industry Expert to Advisory Council

PRINCETON, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, today announced that David Moran has joined its advisory council to further the company's leadership position in retail and CPG data engineering, analytics and strategic consulting for Fortune 500 companies.

The mission of LatentView's advisory council is to bring together the brightest minds across industries that can provide LatentView and its clients with guidance and insights that can fuel business growth and delivery support. Council members work directly with LatentView's executives to provide a deeper understanding of trends, market forces and challenges, help build relevant solutions and bridge relationships between the organization and its primary stakeholders.

"As digital transformation reshapes commerce, enterprises expect their analytics partners to have deep industry and domain knowledge to deliver solutions across the entire analytics value chain," said Annu Baral, Vice President Consulting Services at LatentView. "David's background in analytics and CPG as a consultant, practitioner, and startup founder will be invaluable in promoting the kind of innovative thinking required to drive growth for LatentView and its clients. We are excited to have him on board."

Moran is the co-founder of Eversight, a software solution that helps retailers and consumer goods companies improve pricing and promotion effectiveness and optimize trade spend. He is keenly interested in understanding technology's role in consumer purchasing behavior and aims to help CPG leaders maximize the value of their technology stack using data analytics. Previously, Moran held senior positions, Anheuser-Busch InBev nv/sa, and McKinsey & Company.

"The need to become a digital-first business pervades every industry and company today," said David Moran. "There is still so much to understand about the power of digital analytics and how we build data-backed solutions that drive competitive advantages across the value chain as legacy processes phase out. As a member of the LatentView advisory council, I get a front-row seat to that, as well as access to a network of others who are pushing innovation boundaries in their lines of business."

LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics firm that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including more than two dozen Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial, technology, and healthcare sectors.

