PrideStaff West Palm Beach, Miami West, and Fort Lauderdale Offices Named to South Florida Business Journal's 2022 Largest Temporary Personnel & Staffing Agencies List

FRESNO, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A testament to their continued strength in South Florida, PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their West Palm Beach, Miami (West) and Fort Lauderdale offices were collectively named to the South Florida Business Journal's list of largest Temporary Personnel & Staffing Agencies for 2022.

As in years past, the 2022 list includes 25 staffing and employment agencies serving Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties; rankings were based on 2021 billings. PrideStaff's South Florida offices have earned a top-25 spot on this list nine times, including three out of the last four years, signaling the staffing franchise's success in a fiercely competitive market.

When interviewed, Jonathan Hall, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Miami (West), served as the spokesperson for the three South Florida offices. "We are thrilled to be named to this list yet again, especially in a tight candidate market, when our services are so vital to South Florida employers," stated Hall. "On behalf of Sherie Duttenhofer, Owner/Strategic-Partner of our West Palm Beach office, and Robert and Carmen Calamia, Owners/Strategic-Partners of our Fort Lauderdale office, I'd like to thank all of our clients, candidates and associates for helping us achieve this mark of distinction.

"PrideStaff's continued success in this market – and across the nation – comes from living our mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' every day," continued Hall. "By keeping our customers' needs at the heart of our business, leveraging technology and applying PrideStaff's proven owner/operator franchise model, we've built a great reputation as a trusted business partner and employer in South Florida, and we're looking forward to an even more successful 2022."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

