Texas REALTORS® chooses Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition) as member benefit

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario and DALLAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to provide their more than 145,000 members with uninterrupted access to Transactions (zipForm Edition) from Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), Texas REALTORS® is delighted to keep Transactions in their members' hands as a state benefit.
Transactions is a leading transaction management tool, giving members access to Texas forms, checklists, and templates, and is equipped with cloud storage that keeps important documents organized and secure. Additionally, Texas REALTORS® provides zipLogix Digital Ink®, real estate's leading eSignature solution — as a member benefit, which enables agents to execute contracts quickly and securely for e-signing.
"Many of our members were already using Transactions as their solution of choice, so we were happy to bring the product on as a member benefit," said Travis Kessler, Chief Executive Officer at Texas REALTORS®. "Equipping our members to tackle the many moving parts of the real estate process is part of our mission, and we believe that Transactions, more than any other solution, can help them do so."
"We're so pleased that the members of Texas REALTORS® are able to take on the business year ahead with uninterrupted access to Transactions," said Lisa Mihelcich, General Manager of Associations at Lone Wolf. "As a long-standing partner, we look forward to providing Texas members with best-of-breed technology. And for those in the association who haven't yet taken advantage of the benefit, we're excited for them to try an all-in-one transaction management solution that supports a quicker and easier path through the real estate process for themselves and their clients."
Lone Wolf's recent acquisitions of Cloud CMA, HomeSpotter, LionDesk, Terradatum, and Propertybase have enabled the company to provide customers with the most extensive set of connected solutions on the market. This falls in line with Lone Wolf's mission to simplify the real estate process for brokers, agents, and their clients to stay informed and ahead of the game at each step of buying or selling a property, while being able to work efficiently, whether in the office or on the go.
Media Contact:
Lauren Dennard | Industry Relations
E: ldennard@lwolf.com
About Lone Wolf Technologies
Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.
About Texas REALTORS®:
With more than 145,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocates for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas. Visit texasrealestate.com to learn more.
SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.