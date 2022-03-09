Dynabook Americas Diversifies Distribution Channels, Forms Strategic Alliance with D&H Distributing

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., a leading provider of professional-grade laptops, today announced a strategic relationship with D&H Distributing to assist with the distribution of its mobile computing portfolio, including the iconic Portégé®, Tecra® and Satellite Pro™ brands in the United States. D&H is a leading technology distributor of IT and electronics offering end-to-end solutions for today's reseller and retailer and the clients they serve across the SMB and Consumer markets.

"We needed to diversify our paths to market our innovative mobile products, and the reach D&H Distributing offers within the channel enhances our ability to meet the demand of our growing customer base," said James Robbins, general manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "We are excited to align with D&H Distributing and are confident our customers will appreciate the personalized and dedicated services this employee-owned company brings to the table."

Dynabook resellers can take advantage of D&H Distributing's services including the company's Specialists and Solution Architects, Partner Services Marketing resources, its XaaS offerings, DaaS and lifecycle management programs, professional services, and managed services--all of which are designed to assist channel partners in implementing end-to-end solutions. D&H Distributing has six fully-optimized distribution centers all located in North America.

"D&H looks forward to a long and profitable relationship with Dynabook, offering their versatile, high-performance notebooks and accessories to our partner base as part of a compelling mobile computing offering," said Tina Fisher, vice president of vendor management at D&H Distributing, "By leveraging their well-known brands like Satellite Pro and Portégé, we plan to drive greater adoption of these powerful devices in the SMB and mid-market community."

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including award-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technologies have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now wholly-owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by the recent consolidation in the marketplace. As the company enters its 104th year, its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, Esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the US; and in Brampton, Ontario, and Vancouver, British Columbia, in Canada. Additional warehouses are located in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; and Fresno, CA. Engage with D&H toll-free at (800) 877-1200, via www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor's Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/dandhdistributing/, and @dandh.

