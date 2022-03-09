DUCA Continues Expansion with the Grand Opening of Branch #17 in Hamilton, Ontario

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd. (DUCA) continues to move forward on its growth and development strategy with the opening of their 17th branch in Hamilton, Ontario today. DUCA is one of Canada's fastest growing credit unions and this new location offers Hamiltonians a cooperative approach to banking.

DUCA Credit Union Expands into Hamilton, ON

The President and CEO of DUCA, Doug Conick, explains a fundamental differentiator in the way DUCA is structured allowing its Members to participate in profit sharing, benefit from great rates, low or no fees, and a superior service experience. "At DUCA, Members are Owners so caring for who we serve with their best interests at heart is the central point of everything we do. We have a long history of supporting and strengthening communities while offering Members a better way to bank."

DUCA's Chief Member Experience Officer, Phil Taylor, points out that DUCA currently provides everyday banking, commercial lending, business banking, and wealth management services to over 83,000 Ontario Members, supporting each stage of an individual's or business' financial journey. "We are excited to bring our positive approach to banking to individuals and businesses in Hamilton so we can help them do more, be more, and achieve more."

Tom Vandeloo, Board Chair at DUCA, notes that "DUCA was originally established in 1954 by Dutch Canadians who understood how a financial cooperative could work for the benefit of its Members. Today, we are proud of our diverse and robust Membership encompassing the full spectrum of Ontarians and, as we launch this valuable banking approach in the Hamilton community, we are grateful for the foresight of our founding Members who envisioned bringing the DUCA Difference to help more people."

The new DUCA Hamilton branch opens today and is located at 1270 Rymal Road East in Hamilton.

About DUCA Financial Services Credit Union

DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd. (DUCA) was formed in 1954 and has grown from a single branch credit union in Toronto to 17 branches across the GTA and Central Ontario with over 83,000 Members and over $6 Billion in total assets including assets under management. DUCA provides comprehensive banking services to both individuals and businesses through an innovative Co-Operative Banking model. With no-fee banking, attractive mortgage and lending rates, a Profit Sharing program that rewards Members, and a commitment to communities, DUCA is an excellent way to bank. For more information visit www.duca.com.

SOURCE Duca Financial Services Credit Union Ltd.