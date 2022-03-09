CLUB® CRISPS BRINGS SWEET AND SALTY TWIST TO FAMILY SNACKTIME

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the spring season with a delicious twist, and just in time for Club® Crackers' 90th anniversary, the brand is tapping into the sweet and savory trend to introduce a new flavor to its fan-favorite Club Crisps lineup: Club Crisps Sweet & Salty. When it comes to Mom's question of what snack will satisfy, this new unique flavor combination is a bite the whole family will enjoy.
Available for a limited time only this spring, Club Crisps Sweet & Salty is the first-ever sweet and savory flavor within the expansive Club Crackers portfolio. The new wavy crisps are baked light and thin, offering the perfect balance of sweet, caramelized flavored sugar and savory pop of salt that seamlessly blends with the rich buttery base. It's an easy bite-size snacking win to bring the whole family together – without any artificial colors or flavors.
"With trending sweet and savory snacks on the rise, we saw the perfect opportunity to bring a unique twist and seasonal offering to the Club Crisps line," said Zach Wyer, Director of Brand Marketing, Kellogg's Crackers. "Our innovation team worked to combine the perfect mix of sweet brown sugar and savory salt crystals to excite and delight tastebuds, and we're thrilled to share it in this new thin and crispy bite-size format."
Club Crisps Sweet & Salty joins the existing Club Crisps lineup of two delightfully munchable Sea Salt and Ranch flavors, as well as the expansive Club Crackers portfolio that has something for everyone. Snackers will find the Sea Salt flavor provides sweet, buttery and salty notes, while Club Crisps Ranch is seasoned with spices, garlic and onion.
Fans can take family snack time to the next level with Club Crisps Sweet & Salty available at retailers nationwide for a limited time only starting in March. For more information, follow Club Crackers on Facebook and Instagram.
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company K, our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.
