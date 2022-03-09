Anticipation for First-Ever Global Wellness Summit in the Middle East Builds; Record Number of Pre- and Post-Summit Experiences Announced

MIAMI, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the foremost gathering of international leaders in the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy, today announced nine unique pre- and post-Summit experiences available exclusively to delegates attending the GWS taking place at the Hilton Tel Aviv from October 30-November 2. Previous GWS delegates are encouraged to register before a rate increase at the end of March, while those interested in becoming a first-time delegate to the conference can apply to attend here.

Tel Aviv, known as the "Start-Up Nation," boasts more start-ups than any place other than Silicon Valley and is considered ground zero for health and wellness innovation, technology and investment. The Summit agenda, which will include a greatly expanded Tech Innovation Pavilion, will expose delegates to the global companies pioneering the future of health and wellness. The GWS will also give attendees a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with the vibrant cultures of Tel Aviv and Israel, places bursting with history, art, spirituality and creativity.

The 2022 GWS pre- and post-Summit experiences, which are certain to fill up quickly, are entirely bespoke and curated for GWS delegates by Tova Wald, the premiere name in luxury travel not only in Israel but around the world. There are numerous full-day tours to choose from, so delegates can dive straight into the heart and soul of Tel Aviv one day–and then visit must-see, historical Israeli destinations the next.

The full-day trips range from "Helicopter Highlights of Israel: Tel Aviv, Ramon Crater, Dead Sea, Jerusalem & Galilee" to excursions exploring what's hot in Tel Aviv right now. These include tours of emerging young fashion brands, viewing urban art/graffiti in Tel Aviv's hip Florentine neighborhood, a Bauhaus architecture walking tour, as well as the opportunity to mingle with Tel Aviv start-ups, meeting the entrepreneurs shaping tomorrow's wellness landscape.

"These fascinating excursions around Tel Aviv, greater Israel and Jordan are just one part of what is shaping up to be the most exciting Summit to date," said Nancy Davis, Chief Creative Officer and Executive Director of GWS. "With the world finally opening up, and health and wellness being reimagined in a post-pandemic world, it's the perfect time to bring the Summit to the incredibly innovative and culturally diverse city of Tel Aviv."

Nine Transformative Pre- and Post-Summit Experiences

Trips will take place on October 28 and 29 (prior to the conference kicking off) or on November 3 (after the conference closes). Learn about and book these one-of-a-kind trips here.



Be a Tel-Avivien for a Day ( Oct 28 )

) Day Trip to the Dead Sea & Masada ( Oct 28 or Nov 3 )

or ) A Bucket List "Must": Day Trip to Historic Jerusalem ( Oct 28 or Nov 3 )

or ) Helicopter Highlights: Tel Aviv , Ramon Crater , Dead Sea, Jerusalem & Galilee ( Oct 28 or Nov 3 )

, , Dead Sea, & Galilee ( or ) Tel Aviv Behind The Scenes of Young Fashion Brands ( Oct 28 or Nov 3 )

or ) Tel Aviv Urban Art & Graffiti Tour ( Oct 28 or Nov 3 )

or ) Tel Aviv's White City–A Bauhaus Architecture Walking Tour ( Oct 28 or Nov 3 )

White City–A Bauhaus Architecture Walking Tour ( or ) Tel Aviv Start-Up Nation Tour ( Oct 28 or Nov 3 )

or ) Exclusive Trip to Ancient Petra & Jordan ( Oct 27-29 & Nov 3-5 )

The co-chairs of this year's Global Wellness Summit are Amir Alroy and Ömer Isvan, both experts in the business of wellness and the investment landscape and who have long done business in–and are passionate about–Israel. Alroy is co-founder of Welltech Ventures, Israel's first wellness innovation micro-fund and hub, while Isvan is president of Turkey-based Servotel Corporation, one of the world's leading advisers in the investment and development of hotels, resorts and mixed-use developments.

Registration for the 2022 Global Wellness Summit is now open, with early bird rates until March 30, 2022.

About the Global Wellness Summit —The Global Wellness Summit is the premier organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $4.4 trillion global wellness economy. Its future-focused conference is held at a different global location each year and has traveled to the US, Switzerland, Turkey, Bali, India, Morocco, Mexico, Austria, Italy and Singapore. GWS also hosts regular virtual gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes, Wellness Sector Spotlights and Investor "Reverse Pitch" events. The organization's annual Global Wellness Trends Report offers expert-based predictions on the future of wellness. The 2022 Summit will be held in Tel Aviv, Israel from October 30–November 2.



