PayNearMe Adds Walgreens to Retail Cash Network, Exceeds 40,000 Locations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayNearMe, the modern and reliable payments platform known for making payments easy for both businesses and customers, announced Walgreens has joined the PayNearMe retail network, which enables PayNearMe clients' customers to facilitate cash payments at nearly 9,000 Walgreens stores across the country. PayNearMe's cash network now exceeds 40,000 retail locations nationwide, made possible through its expanded partnership with the Green Dot Network.

"Approximately 78% of the U.S. population lives within five miles of a Walgreens or Duane Reade™ store," said Michael Kaplan, Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager of PayNearMe. "With Walgreens in our retail network, our clients can now offer their cash-preferred customers even more convenience by allowing them to pay their bills in the same location where they shop."

"In the last 12 months alone, PayNearMe has increased its retail footprint by nearly 50%. That means our clients can now offer even more convenience to their customers who prefer or need to use cash to pay bills or make other non-commerce transactions," Kaplan said. "They can simply walk into one of thousands of retail locations across the country, show a cashier the scannable code on their smartphone, pay with cash and collect a receipt that confirms the transaction is complete."

"The Green Dot Network, which features more than 90,000 cash reload locations, is a valuable asset to partners as they focus on empowering customers with more seamless, secure, convenient access to their money," said Brandon Thompson, EVP of Retail, Tax, Direct and Paycard at Green Dot. "Now with PayNearMe, Walgreens customers can easily pay their bills using cash at any of Walgreens' nearly 9,000 stores nationwide."

In addition to Walgreens, PayNearMe recently added more than 4,600 Walmart locations to its network through its expanded partnership with Green Dot, a financial technology company committed to giving all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably, and with confidence. PayNearMe expects to launch additional retailers to the network.

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe develops technology that drives better payment experiences for businesses and their customers. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform helps businesses increase customer engagement, improve operational efficiency and drive down the total cost of accepting payments. PayNearMe enables more ways to pay by offering major payment types and channels in a single platform.

PayNearMe today processes all forms of payment including cards, ACH, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo, and has enabled cash payments through our proprietary electronic cash network since 2009. PayNearMe cash payments are accepted at more than 40,000 retail locations in the U.S. including participating 7-Eleven®, Walmart®, Walgreens®, Family Dollar®, Casey's General Stores®, and ACE Cash Express®, among others.

Thousands of businesses partner with PayNearMe to manage the end-to-end customer payment experience in industries such as Consumer Finance, Property Management, Insurance, Utility and Municipality, and iGaming and Sports Betting.

To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit http://www.paynearme.com. Follow PayNearMe on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding product development and availability. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at PayNearMe's sole discretion. Any such referenced products do not represent promises to deliver, commitments or obligations of PayNearMe MT, Inc. PayNearMe assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. iGaming and Sports Betting loads available only in states where legal and PayNearMe is licensed to facilitate such loads.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation GDOT is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to giving all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably, and with confidence. Green Dot's technology platform enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses including debit, checking, credit, prepaid, and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. Its flagship digital banking platform GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. The company's banking platform services business enables a growing list of the world's largest and most trusted consumer and technology brands to deploy customized, seamless, value-driven money management solutions for their customers.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly and many millions more through its partners. The Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide, more than all remaining bank branches in the U.S. combined, enables it to operate primarily as a "branchless bank." Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC[1]. For more information about Green Dot's products and services, please visit http://www.greendot.com.

[1] Green Dot Bank also operates under the following registered trade names: GO2Bank, GoBank and Bonneville Bank. All of these registered trade names are used by, and refer to, a single FDIC-insured bank, Green Dot Bank. Deposits under any of these trade names are deposits with Green Dot Bank and are aggregated for deposit insurance coverage up to the allowable limits.

