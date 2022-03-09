USD 573.87 Bn growth in Scleroderma Therapeutics Market | High unmet medical needs to drive growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scleroderma therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 573.87 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to observe a YOY growth of 4.29% in 2022. Technavio identifies the high unmet need for medical needs to emerge as the major factor driving the growth of the market.
The scleroderma therapeutics market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors, the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
Scleroderma is not considered a life-threatening disease. This has made the unmet clinical needs with regards to the condition to be overlooked. This high unmet medical need is providing wide scope for further research for pharmaceutical companies. Also, there is no proper treatment available for the condition, which has created a huge gap between the demand and the availability of therapeutics. This is paving the way for new drugs to be introduced in the market, thereby creating significant growth opportunities for market players.
In addition, the introduction of stem cell therapy in scleroderma treatment and the rising focus on awareness-raising initiatives will have a positive impact on the growth of market players. However, the high cost of treating scleroderma will resist the growth.
Technavio analyzes the scleroderma therapeutics market by type (localized scleroderma and systemic scleroderma) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
The localized scleroderma segment accounted for the maximum share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing incidence of localized scleroderma. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
In terms of geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for scleroderma therapeutics in the region. The rising government support for the research and development activities in rare diseases will boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The scleroderma therapeutics market covers the following areas:
- Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Sizing
- Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Forecast
- Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
The global scleroderma therapeutics market is highly fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of many large, medium, and small-sized vendors. Most of the large players have expensive sales and distribution networks globally, while small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors in the market are competing in terms of price, quality, brand identity, and distribution.
- AbbVie Inc.
- Akashi Therapeutics
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Antares Pharma Inc.
- Argentis Pharmaceuticals LLC
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Castle Creek Biosciences Inc.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Kadmon Holdings Inc.
- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 573.87 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.29
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
Canada, US, Denmark, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Akashi Therapeutics, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Argentis Pharmaceuticals LLC, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Kadmon Holdings Inc., Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
