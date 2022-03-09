Off Lease Only Earns Edmunds 5-Star Dealer Award for Glowing Customer Reviews

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Off Lease Only is delighted to announce that it has once again earned the prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier Dealer Award for customer satisfaction stemming from consistently high 2021 reviews. Edmunds announced the winners of its 10th Annual Five Star Dealer Awards this week.

Off Lease Only's stores in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami and Orlando earned the highly coveted national award based on customer sales reviews submitted from January 1 to December 31, 2021. Qualifying dealerships were required to provide a minimum 150 reviews per store with an average customer sales review rating of at least 4.5 stars during the 2021 calendar year.

To qualify for a Five Star Dealer Award, dealers must have been actively participating in the Edmunds Dealer Partner program.

"That Off Lease Only continues to elicit extremely high marks from happy customers despite incredible challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic is testament to our amazing sales staff," said Off Lease Only CEO Alan McLaren. "Our customers are our top priority and our large number of 5-star reviews prove that to be true. Rave reviews don't lie."

In addition to a first-rate store experience, Off Lease Only makes used car buying easy by delivering a five-star online experience to customers with its digital tools to estimate payments and get pre-approved for financing prior to their in-store visit.

"Off Lease Only's goal is to give customers a digital experience that provides them with tools to not only browse our inventory online but to also do some preparation before arriving at the physical dealership," McLaren added. "Our website is designed to facilitate the customer's journey in the store."

Customer service is the driving force behind Off Lease Only's incredible success. The company personally responds to each and every review to ensure customer satisfaction which is why happy car buyers return year after year. Customer service is so important at Off Lease Only that the dealership group has dedicated an entire team to overseeing customer reviews.

"It is a big deal because there are very few stores in Florida that have earned that award. It is very impressive that they have won it year after year," said Danny Benitez, senior account executive in South Florida for Edmunds.

Seth Berkowitz, president of Edmunds, lauded winning dealerships for besting the extreme challenges they have been faced with during the ongoing pandemic.

"Historically low inventory levels and other pandemic-related issues have created unprecedented challenges for dealerships across the country, but this year's Five Star Dealer recipients have done an incredible job of overcoming obstacles and earning the highest level of trust and respect with their customers," Berkowitz noted.

The Five Star Dealer Award is a measure of the worth a dealership places on quality customer reviews which drive future business. Off Lease Only has previously received the Five Star Dealer Award in recognition of its top-notch customer service every year from 2015 to 2021.

Founded in 2004, Off Lease Only is a high-volume used car dealership group based in Florida with stores in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami, Orlando and Bradenton. With more than 300,000 used cars sold, Off Lease Only is dedicated to providing five-star customer service while saving customers thousands of dollars on quality used cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans. In 2019 the company was acquired by Private Equity firm Cerberus.

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California.

