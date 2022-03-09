New Study Finds Managers Who Recruit Can Substantially Increase Effectiveness with a Relationship-based Training Approach

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group, a leading provider of training and coaching to the financial services industry, announces today the results of a 4-month study, The Impact of Coaching and Training on the Manager's Ability to Recruit Top Talents. Commissioned by a top Wall Street advisory firm, the study was designed to identify best practices for internal managers to recruit top talents in a challenging and changing business environment. The study results showed that with a relationship-based training approach, combined with training and coaching, managers could substantially increase the number of possible recruits in their pipeline.

Amid the pandemic, branch or agency managers at top financial firms have found it challenging to recruit top talent. Discouraged by the limited opportunities for face-to-face meetings, lack of preparation to recruit via virtual communications, and the evolving communication preferences to online versus in-person, managers have struggled with the daunting task of sorting through thousands of faceless prospects to identify prime candidates.

"The most astute and successful recruiting managers can no longer rely on traditional methods to reach advisors," said Sarano Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group and co-organizer of the study. "Today, it's imperative for managers to sharpen their communications skills and refine their recruiting process. Through this study, we found that a relationship-based approach is most efficient for identifying and recruiting the right advisors for their firm."

During the four-month study, participating managers learned the art of listening to gauge an advisor's satisfaction with their current firm and to address ethically and appropriately any of their concerns. Using a unique combination of training, coaching, accountability, and statistical tracking, the average increase per individual study participant are as follows:

An 802% increase in established advocates to refer recruiting candidates to them

A 314% increase in the number of meetings they had with prospective recruits (virtual and face-to-face)

A 372% increase in interested recruits added to their sales pipeline

This group of managers, ranging from "new to the role" to seasoned veterans, were selected to participate in the study. Key take-aways that attributed to their successes include:

Building a network of ambassadors who can actively refer viable candidates to them.

Identifying key characteristics and motivating factors of recruits to determine if they are a good fit for the firm.

Sharing their and their firm's unique value proposition in a way that answers, "Why would I want to work for you or your firm?"

Identifying key concepts for addressing the needs and overcoming objections of recruits.

Utilizing the powerful components of a successful "close."

"Managers must evolve with the times and focus now on building a web of recruiting ambassadors to get their messages out broadly, and they need a plan to make that happen," said Brooke Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group and co-organizer of the study. "While it sounds simple, without a well-defined process, it becomes a haphazard experience. Instead, they need to learn how to identify who their recruiting ambassadors are and then to leverage these relationships on a proactive basis."

Many of the tools and techniques presented during the study are featured in the highly acclaimed book, A Guide to the Recruiting Conundrum: A Consistent, Disciplined Approach to Attract Top Talent, authored by The Kelley Group co-founders, Sarano and Brooke Kelley.

About The Kelley Group

The Kelley Group is the financial services industry's leading provider of speaking, top-ranked coaching, and world-class training to elite advisers and senior managers throughout the premier North American financial institutions and independent channels. The Kelley Group is known for its breakthrough processes for producing tangible business-growth results. They regularly speak upon many of them via webinars, training, and platform presentations, where Sarano Kelley is consistently rated as a top speaker. Founded in 1996, the Kelleys have trained more than 250,000 financial professionals from all aspects of the industry, with Brooke Kelley serving as a long-time coach to many of the top Barron's and Forbes listed advisors, including some of the nation's most influential and accomplished female advisors. They have authored three books together, including Reversing the Deal Flow: The Secret to Prospects Calling You to Become Clients; The Game: Winning Your Life in 90 Days; and industry "how-to" book on recruiting, A Guide to the Recruiting Conundrum. For more information, visit http://www.thekelleygroup.net.

