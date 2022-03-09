ñol

IIROC Trading Halt - IMPC.P

by PRNewswire
March 9, 2022 7:48 AM | 1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Impace Acquisitions Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: IMPC.P 

Reason: Pending Closing  

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c2686.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

