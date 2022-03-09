EMBRAER S.A.: Notice to the Market: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. ("Embraer" or "Company") ((B3: EMBR3, NYSE:ERJ) hereby informs the market about the impacts in its business and operations resulting from the Russia and Ukraine conflict.
The Company has suspended parts, maintenance, and technical support services for certain customers to comply with the sanctions imposed on Russia, Belarus, and certain regions of Ukraine by laws of jurisdictions to which Embraer is subject.
In addition, Embraer informs that there is no immediate concern over the availability of titanium in its supply chain, considering its strong current inventory position and the existing contracts for the provision of this material with companies in other countries. Embraer will continue to monitor its supply chain and to seek alternative sources.
The Company will keep the market duly informed about new material information relating to the matter.
Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice-President and Investor Relations
SOURCE Embraer S.A.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.