Canadian Metals Makes New High-Grade Gold Discovery Samples Grading up to 455.0 g/t Au at Goldstrike, NB, Canada*

CSE: CME
MONTRÉAL, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Metals Inc. CME ("CME") is pleased to report final assays from its 2021 exploration campaign with the release of the highest gold grade samples reported to date by the Company with selected grab samples* of 455.0 g/t Au, 85.6 g/t Au 76.9 g/t Au, 63.6 g/t Au, 36.9 g/t Au, 15.4 g/t Au, 14.8 g/t Au at Goldstrike Property from the new LG Discovery Zone.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:
- The LG Discovery Zone is open in all directions. The high-grade samples reported today are part of 42 assay results received from the laboratory of which 30 samples reported more than 1 g/t Au.
- The LG Discovery Zone is located between the Clarinda and Arleau Zone (see Figure 1) and are all contained within the Goldstrike Gold Trend (GGT).
- The Goldstrike property includes two other historic zones: Clarinda and Arleau Zones with gold results. Clarinda with 15.8 g/t Au from outcrop, (Slam 1997, from 250 rocks samples collected, approximately 75% of them returned gold values ranging between 0.25 g/t Au and 5.11 g/t Au) and Arleau (historic sample prospection gave assays up to 27 g/t Au, 19 g/t Au, 10.46 g/t Au and trench give assays up to 2.40 g/t Au from outcrop from silicified quartz stockwork in rhyolite) (See Figure 1)
Stephane Leblanc, President and CEO of Canadian Metals comments: " It is amazing to see that every trench excavated along the Goldstrike Gold Trend (GGT) has discovered significant gold mineralization. The discoveries of these high-grade samples at surface is indicative of a large epithermal gold system."
"The recent trenching program in 2021 highlighted many prospective areas remaining untested along the main fertile contact between the altered rhyolite and the sediment units. We are thrilled to continue the stripping operations on the Goldstrike Gold Trend (GGT)" adds Stephane Leblanc.
THE LG DISCOVERY ZONE
The LG Discovery Zone is located 800 meters NE of the Clarinda Zone and 2450 meters SW of the Arleau Zone where high-grade gold samples were collected and assayed during the 2020 exploration and trenching program. Historic bedrock samples grading up to 2.40 g/t Au at Clarinda have been observed in brecciated quartz veins at the contact between the sediments and the altered rhyolite. The contact sediment/rhyolite is hosting most of the high-grade gold samples collected along the Goldstrike Gold Trend (GGT) so far. Also, Silver-Antimony and bismuth mineralization were encountered in the trenches. When added to the geological model, they will be used as high-grade gold pathfinders.
Table 1: High-Grade selected grab samples (>5.0 g/t Au are high- lighted) at LG Discovery Zone*
Sample Id
Easting
Northing
Au g/t
2952095
713010
5282391
8,45
2952096
713010
5282393
2,65
2952097
713011
5282395
1,71
2952098
713010
5282397
5,35
2952099
713009
5282399
14,8
2952100
713011
5282401
0,92
2952101
713010
5282405
2,02
2952102
713011
5282403
455
2952103
713011
5282405
63,6
2952104
713010
5282407
7,1
2952105
713010
5282408
36,9
2952106
713011
5282409
76,9
2952107
713010
5282411
85,6
2952108
712980
5282394
6,1
2952109
712981
5282394
8
2952110
712980
5282395
15,4
2952111
712980
5282396
7,5
2952112
712979
5282398
3,75
2952113
712981
5282399
7,8
2952114
712980
5282398
0,061
2952115
712982
5282401
0,268
2952116
712981
5282402
0,493
2952117
712981
5282403
0,72
2952118
712980
5282404
2,1
2952119
712981
5282406
2,28
2952120
712979
5282407
0,029
2952121
712980
5282409
0,17
2952122
712999
5282402
1,03
2952123
712997
5282411
1,96
2952124
712995
5282411
0,781
2952125
712995
5282409
0,13
2952126
712993
5282409
0,065
2952127
712993
5282411
4,92
2952128
712991
5282411
2,17
2952129
712989
5282411
7
2952130
712987
5282411
1,87
2952131
712985
5282413
1,27
2952132
712981
5282412
4,6
2952133
712982
5282413
1,66
2952134
712981
5282415
0,056
2952135
712980
5282416
1,79
2952136
712981
5282418
0,073
* Selected rock grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property
CURRENT ACTIVITIES 2022 AND PROGRAM
These impressive new results together with data and interpretation from initial ground IP and aerial MAG-TDEM survey (close to completion) will lead to the drilling target definition for the first ever 2022/2023 drilling program along the Goldstrike Gold Trend (GGT). The first step is to proceed with a major stripping area on the GGT where the main objective will be to better define and locate the fertile contact between the sediments and rhyolite along the GGT.
Also, the district-scale Airborne MAG-TDEM survey (1,352l-km) of the Goldstrike Gold Project is almost finalized and will help define the geophysical signature of gold-bearing rhyolite.
Stephane Leblanc, President and CEO of Canadian Metals said: "Less than one year ago, CME consolidated the Goldstrike property as an emerging gold district. By far, 2021 was our most ambitious and successful year in terms of exploration and discoveries. Building on this program, I believe 2022 will be an equally fruitful year."
GOLDSTRIKE GOLD TREND (GGT)
The GGT is represented as a altered and brecciated rhyolite unit hosting significant gold showings and occurrences followed by trenching over a strike length of about 3.0 km. The favourable unit (rhyolite) is similar and parallel to the structures hosting the Clarinda and Arleau Zones.
The gold bearing quartz veins are mostly perpendicular to the major trend and contain the gold mineralization. The LG Discovery Zone and the surrounding area have never been drilled before.
GOLDSTRIKE PROPERTY
The Goldstrike property which includes three (3) zones named Clarinda, Arleau and LG Discovery, is covering more than 6580 hectares. The project is located about 40 km NW of Bathurst with full road access and existing road crosscuttings the property. CME is currently focusing its field work on the LG Discovery Zone.
The new discovery on the Goldstrike property is named LG Discovery Zone, to honour Tim Lavoie and Pier-Luc Guitar for their initial discovery prior to the land consolidation by CME.
Quality Assurance
Grab sample positions were recorded with a GPS. Quality assurance procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the grab samples. The samples were delivered in secure tagged bags to the AGAT laboratory in Mississauga, Ontario for analysis.
George Yordanov, P.Geo., MSc., Vice President Exploration of CME, Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43- 101 standards of disclosure for mineral projects, has supervised the sampling campaign, prepared, and approved the technical content of this release.
SOURCE Canadian Metals Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.