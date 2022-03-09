HaystackID® Launches New Discovery Management Platform

WASHINGTON , March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting law firms and corporate legal departments, announced today the launch of HaystackID Core, a discovery management platform for discovery intelligence. Delivering a robust suite of software, platform, and infrastructure services, HaystackID Core combines HaystackID Discovery Intelligence with best-of-breed technology, security, and privacy platforms, processes, and protocols. HaystackID Core provides power and precision to corporations, law firms, and consultancies, enabling them to – without upfront or additional investments in hardware or software – take a new approach to eDiscovery.
"The traditional approach to eDiscovery sourcing and support typically involves multiple providers, which means unpredictable costs, changing workflows, and project management challenges," said HaystackID CEO Hal Brooks. "Given these characteristics, there are efficiency, economic, and security reasons to consider new approaches. HaystackID Core provides a way to augment, complement, or even replace key eDiscovery capabilities with the best available technologies, proven experts, and predictable pricing."
HaystackID Core is purpose-built for any users of eDiscovery services looking to drive positive legal, business, and technology outcomes in audits, investigations, and litigation. It does so through three primary offerings:
- HaystackID Core Standard – A dedicated technology platform for targeted collection, discovery, and review, which can be accessed either individually (SaaS) or as a collective group of services (PaaS). Technology currently available as part of HaystackID Core offerings includes Relativity, RelativityOne, Relativity Analytics, Reveal, Reveal Brainspace, Nuix Data Discovery, and Nuix Investigate as well as HaystackID's proprietary ReviewRight® Protect™ and ReviewRight® Virtual®.
- HaystackID Core Plus – Hosting services that work as an eDiscovery data center, with a full range of applications and management tools that HaystackID can manage for its clients through a PaaS (hosted public or private cloud) or IaaS (on-premise) offering.
- HaystackID Managed Core – Managed services that act as a dedicated eDiscovery team to help manage tasks, projects, and programs for any number of eDiscovery requirements.
The platform builds on HaystackID's Discovery Intelligence approach adding a holistic technology offering that complements its current portfolio of services, with a platform clients can manage via different models (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS) to support their specific needs.
"HaystackID Core helps us deliver on our mission to support our clients from data creation through defensible data disposition and from cyber discovery through legal document review," said HaystackID CTO Evan Craghead. "It enhances the accessibility, predictability, and security our clients need to meet their privacy, compliance, and risk needs and to reach the legal high-ground first in sensitive investigations, cases, and matters."
To learn more about HaystackID Core, visit here.
About HaystackID®
HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative cyber and legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. In addition to consistently being ranked by Chambers USA, the company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery services by IDC MarketScape and a representative vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions. Further, HaystackID has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation in the five trust service areas of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.
HaystackID Media Contact:
Leora Goldfarb
lgoldfarb@baretzbrunelle.com
858-603-5123
Rob Robinson
pr@HaystackID.com
512-934-7531
HaystackID on Social Media
+ Twitter (@HaystackID)
+ LinkedIn
SOURCE HaystackID
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.