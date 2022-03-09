Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market Size to Grow by USD 8.33 Bn| 37% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market segmentation by type (cosmetics chemicals and toiletries chemicals), application (skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, perfumes and fragrances, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries mhousearket between 2020 and 2025 is USD 8.33 billion. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Key Market Driver:
- The increased demand for multifunctional cosmetics is expected to drive the global chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market. Multifunctional cosmetics are becoming more popular among consumers, particularly in growing economies such as India and other Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Thailand, where these products are seen to give better value for money. Because of the growing need for multifunctional skincare and personal care cosmetics, companies like BASF and Clariant are investing heavily in research and development to find and develop multifunctional cosmetic components.
- Key Market Trends:
- The expansion of the chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market will be fueled by increased product innovation. Significant product innovations have been produced in the hair care and skincare product areas during the last decade. The demand for cosmetic chemicals has risen in tandem with the exponential rise in the number of cosmetic care product launches. The market is experiencing an infusion of higher-quality cosmetic chemicals to meet the increased demand. To obtain market share, major vendors are developing novel products.
Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Cosmetics Chemicals
- Toiletries Chemicals
- Application
- Skin Care Products
- Hair Care Products
- Color Cosmetics
- Perfumes And Fragrancies
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Key Company Analysis
The Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the global male toiletries market. Companies are engaging in the launch of innovative products and strengthening their leadership with mergers and acquisitions of other regional players.
Some Dominant Companies Covered in this Report are:-
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AAK AB
- Arkema SA
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Dow Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Solvay SA
- Stepan Co.
Chemicals For Cosmetics And Toiletries Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 8.33 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.27
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, India, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AAK AB, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Solvay SA, and Stepan Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Skin care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Perfumes and fragrancies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Cosmetics chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Toiletries chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AAK AB
- Arkema SA
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Dow Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Solvay SA
- Stepan Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
