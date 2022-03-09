Arachidonic Acid Market in North America to grow by USD 91.31 million from 2021 to 2026| Rising Demand for Sports Supplements to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Arachidonic Acid Market In North America by Application (Infant food and Others) and Geography (US, Mexico, and Canada) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 35% of the market's growth will originate from the US during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the arachidonic acid market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The nutritional components of various supplements are customized according to the customer's requirements and lifestyle, which will facilitate the arachidonic acid market growth in the US over the forecast period.
The potential growth difference for the arachidonic acid market in North America between 2021 and 2026 is USD 91.31 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The rising demand for sports supplements is one of the key drivers supporting the arachidonic acid market growth in North America. Sports nutrition products are consumed for benefits such as muscle-building and to recover from sports-related injuries, weight loss, and testosterone support. On the other hand, dietary supplements are used to make up for the deficiency of certain nutrients in the body without indulging in overeating. This intake, along with a coordinated and nutritious diet, can help athletes, sportspersons, and training enthusiasts achieve superior performance in sports and everyday work-life activities. These supplements can, up to some extent, mitigate problems arising from a sedentary lifestyle and the consumption of fast food, which is very common among today's urban population, as they increase the resistance to infections and diseases and strengthen the body's immunity.
- Market Challenges - The threat of substitutes is one of the factors hindering the arachidonic acid market growth in North America. Unlike arachidonic acid, most of its substitutes are easily available. For instance, linoleic acid is a widely used polyunsaturated fatty acid that is commonly used in food products in western cuisines. In the human body, arachidonic acid is synthesized from linoleic acid. In the human body, Omega-6 fatty acids are largely produced during and after physical activities. These acids help repair cells that are damaged by physical activities and strain or injuries. Meat and eggs are the main animal sources of arachidonic acid among people. The additional consumption of arachidonic acid is not required if meat and eggs are consumed in the right amounts. The above-mentioned factors can hamper the demand for arachidonic acid during the forecast period
The arachidonic acid market in North America report is segmented by Application (Infant food and Others) and Geography (US, Mexico, and Canada).
Some Companies Mentioned
The arachidonic acid market in North America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, grade, brand identity, and distribution networks to compete in the market.
-
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- Cayman Chemical Co.
- Guangdong Runke Biological Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Jiabiyou Biotechnology Wuhan Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd.
Arachidonic Acid Market In North America Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 91.31 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.40
Performing market contribution
US at 35%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
Companies profiled
BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Cayman Chemical Co.,
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent market
Exhibit 07: Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Commodity Chemicals
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Infant food
- Others
Exhibit 21: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Application
5.3 Infant food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Infant food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Infant food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- US
- Mexico
- Canada
Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 Key leading countries
Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
7.7 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rising demand for sports supplements
8.1.2 Rising awareness about preventative healthcare
8.1.3 Increasing number of working mothers
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Threat of substitutes
8.2.2 Threat of counterfeit dietary supplements
8.2.3 Challenging regulatory environment
Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 E-commerce channels gaining popularity
8.3.2 Proliferating demand for personalized supplement solutions
8.3.3 Increasing demand for baby food products
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 BASF SE
Exhibit 45: BASF SE - Overview
Exhibit 46: BASF SE - Business segments
Exhibit 47: BASF SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 48: BASF SE - Segment focus
10.4 Cargill Inc.
Exhibit 49: Cargill Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 50: Cargill Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 51: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
10.5 Cayman Chemical Co.
Exhibit 52: Cayman Chemical Co. - Overview
Exhibit 53: Cayman Chemical Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 54: Cayman Chemical Co. - Key offerings
10.6 Guangdong Runke Biological Engineering Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 55: Guangdong Runke Biological Engineering Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 56: Guangdong Runke Biological Engineering Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 57: Guangdong Runke Biological Engineering Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.7 Jiabiyou Biotechnology Wuhan Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 58: Jiabiyou Biotechnology Wuhan Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 59: Jiabiyou Biotechnology Wuhan Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 60: Jiabiyou Biotechnology Wuhan Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.8 Koninklijke DSM NV
Exhibit 61: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview
Exhibit 62: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments
Exhibit 63: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus
10.9 Merck KGaA
Exhibit 65: Merck KGaA – Overview
Exhibit 66: Merck KGaA - Business segments
Exhibit 67: Merck KGaA - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: Merck KGaA - Key customers
Exhibit 69: Merck KGaA - Segment focus
10.10 PerkinElmer Inc.
Exhibit 70: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 71: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 72: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Exhibit 74: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 75: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 76: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 77: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
10.12 Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 78: Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 79: Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 80: Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 85: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations
