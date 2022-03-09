Arachidonic Acid Market in North America to grow by USD 91.31 million from 2021 to 2026| Rising Demand for Sports Supplements to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Arachidonic Acid Market In North America by Application (Infant food and Others) and Geography (US, Mexico, and Canada) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 35% of the market's growth will originate from the US during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the arachidonic acid market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The nutritional components of various supplements are customized according to the customer's requirements and lifestyle, which will facilitate the arachidonic acid market growth in the US over the forecast period.

The potential growth difference for the arachidonic acid market in North America between 2021 and 2026 is USD 91.31 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The rising demand for sports supplements is one of the key drivers supporting the arachidonic acid market growth in North America . Sports nutrition products are consumed for benefits such as muscle-building and to recover from sports-related injuries, weight loss, and testosterone support. On the other hand, dietary supplements are used to make up for the deficiency of certain nutrients in the body without indulging in overeating. This intake, along with a coordinated and nutritious diet, can help athletes, sportspersons, and training enthusiasts achieve superior performance in sports and everyday work-life activities. These supplements can, up to some extent, mitigate problems arising from a sedentary lifestyle and the consumption of fast food, which is very common among today's urban population, as they increase the resistance to infections and diseases and strengthen the body's immunity.

The is one of the key drivers supporting the arachidonic acid market growth in . Sports nutrition products are consumed for benefits such as muscle-building and to recover from sports-related injuries, weight loss, and testosterone support. On the other hand, dietary supplements are used to make up for the deficiency of certain nutrients in the body without indulging in overeating. This intake, along with a coordinated and nutritious diet, can help athletes, sportspersons, and training enthusiasts achieve superior performance in sports and everyday work-life activities. These supplements can, up to some extent, mitigate problems arising from a sedentary lifestyle and the consumption of fast food, which is very common among today's urban population, as they increase the resistance to infections and diseases and strengthen the body's immunity. Market Challenges - The threat of substitutes is one of the factors hindering the arachidonic acid market growth in North America. Unlike arachidonic acid, most of its substitutes are easily available. For instance, linoleic acid is a widely used polyunsaturated fatty acid that is commonly used in food products in western cuisines. In the human body, arachidonic acid is synthesized from linoleic acid. In the human body, Omega-6 fatty acids are largely produced during and after physical activities. These acids help repair cells that are damaged by physical activities and strain or injuries. Meat and eggs are the main animal sources of arachidonic acid among people. The additional consumption of arachidonic acid is not required if meat and eggs are consumed in the right amounts. The above-mentioned factors can hamper the demand for arachidonic acid during the forecast period

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The arachidonic acid market in North America report is segmented by Application (Infant food and Others) and Geography (US, Mexico, and Canada).

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

The arachidonic acid market in North America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, grade, brand identity, and distribution networks to compete in the market.



BASF SE



Cargill Inc.



Cayman Chemical Co.



Guangdong Runke Biological Engineering Co. Ltd.



Jiabiyou Biotechnology Wuhan Co. Ltd.



Koninklijke DSM NV



Merck KGaA



PerkinElmer Inc.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

The advanced ceramics market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 498.46 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. Download a free sample now!

is expected to increase by USD 498.46 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. The lime market share in North America is expected to increase by 3.32 million metric tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61%. Download a free sample now!

Arachidonic Acid Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 91.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.40 Performing market contribution US at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Cayman Chemical Co.,

Guangdong Runke Biological Engineering Co. Ltd.,

Jiabiyou Biotechnology Wuhan Co. Ltd., Koninklijke

DSM NV, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo

Fisher Scientific Inc., and Xiamen Jindawei Group Co.

Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast

period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Commodity Chemicals

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Infant food

Others

Exhibit 21: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Application

5.3 Infant food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Infant food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Infant food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

US

Mexico

Canada

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising demand for sports supplements

8.1.2 Rising awareness about preventative healthcare

8.1.3 Increasing number of working mothers

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Threat of substitutes

8.2.2 Threat of counterfeit dietary supplements

8.2.3 Challenging regulatory environment

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 E-commerce channels gaining popularity

8.3.2 Proliferating demand for personalized supplement solutions

8.3.3 Increasing demand for baby food products

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 45: BASF SE - Overview

Exhibit 46: BASF SE - Business segments

Exhibit 47: BASF SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 48: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.4 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 49: Cargill Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Cargill Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 51: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Cayman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 52: Cayman Chemical Co. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Cayman Chemical Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Cayman Chemical Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Guangdong Runke Biological Engineering Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Guangdong Runke Biological Engineering Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Guangdong Runke Biological Engineering Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Guangdong Runke Biological Engineering Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Jiabiyou Biotechnology Wuhan Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Jiabiyou Biotechnology Wuhan Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Jiabiyou Biotechnology Wuhan Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Jiabiyou Biotechnology Wuhan Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 61: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview

Exhibit 62: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.9 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 65: Merck KGaA – Overview

Exhibit 66: Merck KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Merck KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Merck KGaA - Key customers

Exhibit 69: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 70: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 71: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 74: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arachidonic-acid-market-in-north-america-to-grow-by-usd-91-31-million-from-2021-to-2026-rising-demand-for-sports-supplements-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301497769.html

SOURCE Technavio