Choyce Peterson's Capital Markets Team Sells Prominent Fairfield, CT Medical Office Building

NORWALK, Conn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm, recently announced the successful sale of the 4,925 square foot free-standing building at 309 Stillson Road in Fairfield, CT to Dr. Vinay Madan, MD. In mid-2021, Choyce Peterson was appointed by Meland Properties LLC as the exclusive listing agent for this medical building situated just off Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield's preeminent retail thoroughfare. The Choyce Peterson Capital Markets team was made up of Vice Presidents Scott Peterson and Charlene O'Connell.

To showcase this turn-key medical building, Choyce Peterson created a social media campaign and launched an extensive mail and email campaign to suitable buyers, including healthcare practices.

Ultimately, Dr. Madan selected this site because it is pre-built for a medical practice, provides good visibility, and is well-situated equidistant between I-95 Exit 24 and the Merritt Parkway Exit 44. This will support his effort to expand his Wilton-based Center for Varicose Veins practice with a new branch in Fairfield. The first floor of the site is currently occupied by an urgent care practice. The second floor of the site will be taken over by the new owner.

As Dr. Ellen Espina, Co-Owner of Meland Properties LLC commented, "We are so pleased that we chose Choyce Peterson's Capital Markets team to market our building for sale. Their professionalism, aggressive marketing, and negotiating skills ensured an easy process for us. In the end, we had multiple parties interested that resulted in a selling price that was very close to asking. We couldn't be happier we chose Choyce Peterson!"

Dr. Myrna Reyes, Co-Owner of Meland Properties LLC added, "I felt very confident that the sale of our building would happen smoothly and quickly when Scott and Charlene presented their marketing strategy."

Peterson remarked, "For decades, multiple medical practices have successfully run their businesses from this building, including my own pediatrician when I was young. We're thrilled that our efforts have led to the timely sale of this building and the continued success of medical practices at this location."

Dr. Madan was represented by Stewart Snow, Executive Vice President at Berkshire Hathaway Commercial Group.

