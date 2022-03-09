Media Advisory - UPDATE - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, March 9, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Note: All times local
Berlin, Germany
12:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a bilateral meeting with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.
Chancellery of Germany
Note for media:
2:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Prime Minister's media availability with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.
Chancellery of Germany
Note for media:
4:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will visit the Brandenburg Gate with the Chairman of Atlantik-Brücke, Sigmar Gabriel, and the Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen.
Note for media:
4:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister to meet with members of Atlantik-Brücke and the Munich Security Conference.
Allianz Forum
Note for media:
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a working dinner with the German Federal Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner.
Closed to media.
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.