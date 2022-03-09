REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022
Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL
Presentation: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. ET
Morgan Stanley Healthcare Corporate Access Day
Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Location: Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston, MA
A webcast of the Barclays presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
About REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.
Contacts:
Dana Cormack
Corporate Communications
dcormack@regenxbio.com
Investors:
Chris Brinzey, ICR Westwicke
339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.
