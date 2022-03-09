Focusing on the silent thief of sight during World Glaucoma Week

New survey reveals 45% of Canadians living with glaucoma had no prior knowledge of their disease before diagnosis

MONTREAL, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - It's estimated 728,000 Canadians are living with glaucoma.1 The estimate for people living with vision loss in Canada is likely greater.2 Known as the 'silent thief of sight', glaucoma is an eye disease where increased intraocular pressure can damage the optic nerve and lead to permanent vision loss.3 Vison loss symptoms can be difficult to recognize. If glaucoma is diagnosed at an early stage, treatment can usually control or prevent further vision loss.4 If left untreated, permanent vision loss of some form is likely to occur.5

This week marks World Glaucoma Week – a global initiative that takes place between March 6-12, to increase disease awareness and encourage those at risk to seek regular eye exams.

A national survey, conducted by Leger Research, engaged 150 Canadians living with glaucoma, to understand challenges, needs and insights surrounding their glaucoma experience.

Survey findings revealed6 :

69% of respondents don't know what type of glaucoma they have

22% of respondents experienced some vision loss before being diagnosed with glaucoma

The average age of glaucoma diagnosis is 51. Regionally, Quebecers were significantly more likely to be diagnosed between age 26-41 and between 42-57 and less likely to have had a diagnosis at age 65+.

59% of glaucoma patients say at least one of their family members has also been examined to check if they have glaucoma

The survey also revealed that 65% of respondents rely on their doctor's office for new resources and information to support their understanding of glaucoma, and 39% of respondents search online. While there is no cure for glaucoma, access to resources and information can help enhance glaucoma management and improve patient outcomes.

Canadians are encouraged to learn about the effects of glaucoma, get their eyes checked for glaucoma to support early diagnosis and access resources such as Fighting Blindness Canada website (FightingBlindness.ca).

For more information on World Glaucoma Week visit https://www.worldglaucomaweek.org/

About Survey

Commissioned by Allergan, an AbbVie Company, the survey was conducted using Leger's online panel between February 24-26, 2022, with 150 Canadians who have been diagnosed with glaucoma. The estimated margin of error is ±8.0 %, 19 times out of 20.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca. Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter, on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.



