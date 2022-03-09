Talisker Announces Multiple High Grade Results from Bralorne West Block

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") TSKTSKFF is pleased to announce further high grade results from the Bralorne West area highlighted by 38.01 g/t Au over 1.55 metres and 13.43 g/t Au over 1.70 metres at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project.
Key Points:
- The holes in this release are located within the Bralorne West block. The principal targets were the 101 and 55HW and 55 veins.
- Hole SB-2021-100 intersected 38.01 g/t Au over 1.55 metres (55HW Vein) and 13.43 g/t Au over 1.70 metres (101 Vein).
- This increases the total intersects on the 101 Vein to 53 and on the 55HW to 50.
- Hole SB-2021-102 intersected 7.50 g/t Au over 1.50 metres (55HW Vein) and 6.63 g/t Au over 2.15 metres (55 Vein).
- This increases the total intersects on the 55 Vein to 54.
- Talisker drilling to date at the Bralorne Gold Project has produced 287 vein intersections with a combined weighted average diluted grade of 8.36 g/t over an average intersection length of 1.85 metres.
Matt Filgate, Vice President, Corporate Development, commented, "We continue to deliver on high-grade vein intersects within the Bralorne West Block. This release continues to re-affirm the continuity of high grade ore shoots within the modelled veins. We will be updating the market on the progress of our maiden resource within the coming weeks."
Eight diamond drills are now operating at the Bralorne Gold Project. A total of 119,298 metres (237 holes) has been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the Bralorne Gold Project in February 2020. Currently, there are 8,042 samples at the assay laboratory, which are expected to be received by the Company shortly.
SB-2021-100 Hole Description
- Complete preliminary results received
- Located in the Bralorne West block and intersected dioritic intrusive
- 101 Splay intersected from 279.90 to 280.40 m
- 101 Vein intersected from 284.70 to 285.20 m with visible gold
- 55 Hanging Wall Vein intersected from 311.10 to 311.60 m with visible gold
- 55 Vein intersected from 344.00 to 345.90 m with visible gold
SB-2021-102 Hole Description
- Complete preliminary results received
- Located in the Bralorne West block and intersected dioritic intrusive
- 226 Vein intersected from 121.90 to 124.20 m
- 225 Vein intersected from 321.00 to 323.40 m
- 55 Hanging Wall Vein intersected from 429.80 to 432.05 m with visible gold
- 55 Vein intersected from 447.00 to 449.15 m with visible gold
Major vein structures intersected are considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica-sericite±mariposite alteration halos.
All reported drill assay results are available on the Company's website at the following link: https://taliskerresources.com/bralorne-gold-project-released-drill-results/.
Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Holes SB-2021-100, 102
Diamond Drill
From
To
Interval
Au
Zone
Method
SB-2021-100
279.9
280.4
0.5
11.55
101 Splay
Au-AA26
SB-2021-100
284.7
285.2
0.5
45.60
101 Vein
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-100
311.1
311.6
0.5
117.50
55 HW
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-100
311.6
312.1
0.5
0.18
Halo
Au-AA26
SB-2021-100
312.1
312.65
0.55
0.13
Au-AA26
SB-2021-100
312.65
314
1.35
0.67
Au-AA26
SB-2021-100
343.5
344
0.5
0.29
Halo
Au-AA26
SB-2021-100
344
344.55
0.55
1.93
55 Vein
Au-AA26
SB-2021-100
344.55
345.4
0.85
1.06
Au-AA26
SB-2021-100
345.4
345.9
0.5
9.68
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-102
120
121
1
1.79
Halo
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-102
121
121.9
0.9
0.66
Au-AA26
SB-2021-102
121.9
123
1.1
3.26
226 Vein
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-102
123
123.7
0.7
5.09
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-102
123.7
124.2
0.5
1.54
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-102
124.2
125
0.8
0.03
Halo
Au-AA26
SB-2021-102
125
126.5
1.5
0.16
Au-AA26
SB-2021-102
320
321
1
2.04
Halo
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-102
321
321.5
0.5
4.24
225 Vein
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-102
321.5
322
0.5
3.62
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-102
322
322.9
0.9
3.16
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-102
322.9
323.4
0.5
3.58
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-102
429.3
429.8
0.5
0.01
Halo
Au-AA26
SB-2021-102
429.8
430.3
0.5
8.50
55 HW Vein
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-102
430.3
430.8
0.5
3.56
Au-AA26
SB-2021-102
430.8
431.3
0.5
10.45
Au-AA26
SB-2021-102
431.3
432.05
0.75
1.72
Au-AA26
SB-2021-102
432.05
432.8
0.75
0.09
Halo
Au-AA26
SB-2021-102
432.8
434
1.2
0.27
Au-AA26
SB-2021-102
444
445.5
1.5
0.11
Halo
Au-AA26
SB-2021-102
445.5
447
1.5
0.04
Au-AA26
SB-2021-102
447
448.15
1.15
2.89
55 Vein
Au-AA26
SB-2021-102
448.15
448.65
0.5
1.54
Au-AA26
SB-2021-102
448.65
449.15
0.5
19.15
Au-SCR24
Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-100 has collar orientation of Azimuth 171; Dip -46. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-102 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 185; Dip -49. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up-to-date information as of the date of this press release.
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Talisker Resources Ltd.
Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced-stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced-stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project, where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive, systematic exploration program at its projects.
Sample Preparation and QAQC
Drill core at the Bralorne Gold Project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm, respectively). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. ALS Global performs sample preparation and analyses in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.
While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd
