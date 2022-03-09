Notice of Boyd Group Services Inc. 2021 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Results Conference Call

WINNIPEG, MB, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Boyd Group Services Inc. BYD will release its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year-end results on March 23, 2022, before markets open. Following the release, Management of the Company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET to review the financial results. The call will be hosted by Timothy O'Day, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Pat Pathipati, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. All interested parties are invited to participate.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:
DATE:
Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022
TIME:
10:00 a.m. (ET)
DIAL IN NUMBER:
647-794-4605
1-888-204-4368
CONFIRMATION NUMBER:
5102785
TAPED REPLAY:
647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112
Available from Wednesday, March 23rd until
Midnight Wednesday, April 6th, 2022
REFERENCE NUMBER:
5102785#
The call will also be webcast live and archived for 90 days on the Boyd Group's website https://www.boydgroup.com.
About Boyd Group Services Inc.
Boyd Group Services Inc. is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc. shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com.
About The Boyd Group Inc.
The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centres in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass (https://www.boydautobody.com) and Assured Automotive (https://www.assuredauto.ca) as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass (https://www.gerbercollision.com). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at (https://www.boydgroup.com).
SOURCE Boyd Group Services Inc.
