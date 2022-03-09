Mackenzie Investments Announces Proposed Changes to Its Fund Line Up

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its product shelf, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the following series of proposed fund mergers and a fund portfolio management change.
A total of seven mergers are expected to occur on or around May 20, 2022. Investors of record as of March 21, 2022 will be asked to vote on three of the proposed mergers at the special meetings to be held on May 9, 2022. No investor action is required for the remaining four mergers.
Mergers to be voted on
Existing Fund (Terminating Fund)
To be merged into (Continuing Fund)
Mackenzie Global Tactical Investment Grade Bond
Mackenzie Global Tactical Bond Fund
Mackenzie Investment Grade Floating Rate Fund
Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Income Fund
Mackenzie Private Global Fixed Income Pool
Mackenzie Global Tactical Bond Fund
Mergers not requiring a vote
Existing Fund (Terminating Fund)
To be merged into (Continuing Fund)
Mackenzie Private Canadian Focused Equity Pool
Mackenzie Canadian Equity Fund
Mackenzie Private Global Conservative Income
Mackenzie Conservative Income ETF Portfolio
Mackenzie Private Global Equity Pool
Mackenzie Global Growth Fund
Mackenzie Private US Equity Pool
Mackenzie US Growth Fund
In addition to these mergers, Mackenzie will internalize the portfolio management of the equity sleeve of the Mackenzie Global Sustainable Balanced Fund by replacing current sub-advisor Rockefeller Asset Management with the Mackenzie Betterworld Team. This change is not subject to investor approval and will take place on or around March 18, 2022. Concurrent with this change, the investment strategies of the equity portion of Mackenzie Global Sustainable Balanced Fund will change to align with the Mackenzie Betterworld Team's investment philosophy.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $203.2 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. IGM, one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
