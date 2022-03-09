ñol

Mackenzie Investments Announces Proposed Changes to Its Fund Line Up

by PRNewswire
March 9, 2022 7:00 AM | 3 min read

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its product shelf, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the following series of proposed fund mergers and a fund portfolio management change.

A total of seven mergers are expected to occur on or around May 20, 2022. Investors of record as of March 21, 2022 will be asked to vote on three of the proposed mergers at the special meetings to be held on May 9, 2022. No investor action is required for the remaining four mergers.

Mergers to be voted on

Existing Fund (Terminating Fund)

To be merged into (Continuing Fund)

Mackenzie Global Tactical Investment Grade Bond
Fund

Mackenzie Global Tactical Bond Fund

Mackenzie Investment Grade Floating Rate Fund

Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Income Fund

Mackenzie Private Global Fixed Income Pool

Mackenzie Global Tactical Bond Fund

Mergers not requiring a vote

Existing Fund (Terminating Fund)

To be merged into (Continuing Fund)

Mackenzie Private Canadian Focused Equity Pool

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Fund

Mackenzie Private Global Conservative Income
Balanced Pool

Mackenzie Conservative Income ETF Portfolio

Mackenzie Private Global Equity Pool

Mackenzie Global Growth Fund

Mackenzie Private US Equity Pool

Mackenzie US Growth Fund

In addition to these mergers, Mackenzie will internalize the portfolio management of the equity sleeve of the Mackenzie Global Sustainable Balanced Fund by replacing current sub-advisor Rockefeller Asset Management with the Mackenzie Betterworld Team. This change is not subject to investor approval and will take place on or around March 18, 2022.  Concurrent with this change, the investment strategies of the equity portion of Mackenzie Global Sustainable Balanced Fund will change to align with the Mackenzie Betterworld Team's investment philosophy.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $203.2 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. IGM, one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c1707.html

