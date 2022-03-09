Jack.org and Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation Launch Free, Online Mental Health Course for Youth, Titled the Be There Certificate

The Be There Certificate, available in French, English, and Spanish, will train young people to safely support their peers struggling with their mental health

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Jack.org , a Canadian charity empowering young leaders to revolutionize mental health, and Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation , dedicated to supporting the mental wellness of young people and working with them to create a kinder world, announced today that they are partnering to launch the Be There Certificate (BTC). The BTC is a free, self-paced, interactive online mental health course, available in English, French, and Spanish for young people and youth advocates that trains them to provide mental health support to their peers.

"As the mental health conversation in North America is growing, so is the number of young people experiencing mental health struggles and seeing those around them struggle. They're often left wondering what they can do about it, and are frequently met by friends and family who aren't equipped to support them. That's why we created the Be There Certificate, to better equip youth to safely support their peers and loved ones," said Shane Green, VP Programs at Jack.org.

The Be There Certificate is designed to increase mental health literacy and provide youth with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to safely support their peers who may be struggling with their mental health. It provides a simple and actionable framework, teaching people how to recognize when someone might be struggling, understand their role in supporting that person, and learn how to connect them to the help they need. In addition to providing tools for youth to support their peers, the Be There Certificate is available to those looking to improve their mental health literacy and prepare for future volunteer or employment opportunities.

"Through the Be There Certificate, we have an opportunity to connect young people with free, accessible mental health resources and the tools to support themselves and each other," said Cynthia Germanotta, Co-Founder and President of Born This Way Foundation. "The Be There Certificate provides an amazing opportunity to encourage comprehensive, inclusive, and kind mental health support, and it is even more critical now, as the United States Surgeon General recently warned that young people are facing a mental health crisis."

The Be There Certificate will be available in French, English, and Spanish and employs approachable language, relatable visuals, and interactive activities to deliver a diverse learning experience incorporating a variety of learning styles. Realistic scenarios enable learners to dive deeper into the complexities of applying what they learned to real-life situations.

"The lessons from the Be There Certificate helped me when I had to support a friend who was going through a personal crisis. Hearing about her struggles was so, so scary, and it shook me, but I immediately remembered Be There's 5 Golden Rules, and it really guided me to choose my words and actions more carefully than I would have before taking the training," said Salsa Utariani, Born This Way Foundation Advisory Board Member and recent college graduate. "I can't wait for my friends to take this training, so they can feel more comfortable helping the people in their lives or even themselves."

The Be There Certificate is funded in part by Presenting Sponsor, RBC Future Launch and other generous partners who supported the development of Be There and youth mental health initiatives through their partnership with Jack.org.

To learn more about the Be There Certificate, please visit BeThereCertificate.org .

About Jack.Org

Jack.org is Canada's only charity training and empowering young leaders to revolutionize mental health in every province and territory. Through our programs young people identify and dismantle barriers to positive mental health in their communities and are able to access mental health resources to educate themselves. We envision a world where all young people understand how to take care of their own mental health and look out for each other. A world without shame, where everyone gets the support they deserve.

About Born This Way Foundation

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder and braver world. Through high-impact programming, youth-led conversations, and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, the Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Learn how the Foundation encourages people to practice kindness toward themselves and their communities through its website bornthisway.foundation and its storytelling platform Channel Kindness at channelkindness.org .

