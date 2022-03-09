Health organizations meet to discuss health worker crisis

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Two years into the pandemic, health organizations are convening to discuss the state of their respective professions and how to rebuild Canada's health workforce.
While Canadians are starting to see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, the same cannot be said for health workers. On top of exhaustion and burnout from working through two years of COVID-19, health care workers now face both massive system backlogs and a shortage of colleagues to share the burden. It is imperative that we set a new course for the health care system.
To pursue these important discussions that began in October 2021, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) are again co-hosting a meeting of key stakeholders. More than 50 organizations representing front-line health care workers have been invited to attend and discuss the best approaches to addressing critical health care challenges.
WHAT: Summit on rebuilding the health care workforce – follow-up to October's meeting
WHO: Dr. Katharine Smart, CMA president; Mr. Mike Villeneuve, CNA CEO; more than 50 other organizations invited to participate
WHEN: Wed., Mar. 9 (virtual meeting)
A news release summarizing tonight's meeting will be issued tomorrow (Thurs., Mar. 10).
About the CMA
The Canadian Medical Association is the national voice of the medical profession. Our focus is on creating strong and accessible health systems, fostering well-being and diversity in medical culture, and ensuring every person in Canada has equal opportunity to be healthy. In partnership with physicians, medical learners, patients and others, we advance these goals through advocacy, knowledge sharing and granting.
About the CNA
The Canadian Nurses Association is the national and global professional voice of Canadian nursing. We represent registered nurses, nurse practitioners, licensed and registered practical nurses, registered psychiatric nurses, retired nurses, and nursing students across all 13 provinces and territories. Learn more at www.cna-aiic.ca
SOURCE Canadian Medical Association
