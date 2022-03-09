AMF Medical Names Markus Kohli, PhD Industrialization and Production Director

ECUBLENS, Switzerland, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMF Medical, developer of the Sigi™ Insulin Management System for diabetes mellitus treatment, has named Dr. Markus Kohli to the new position of Industrialization and Production Director, as the company shifts from product development toward manufacturing.
"AMF Medical is building on the momentum from 2021 by preparing for the company's next major turning point. Last year, diabetes industry experts John Timberlake and Peter Gerhardsson joined our Board of Directors and Sigi™ received an FDA breakthrough device designation. In 2022, one of our key goals is to initiate the manufacturing set-up of Sigi™ for high-volume production in a highly regulated environment. Markus Kohli's vast experience across multiple industries makes him the perfect choice to lead this process," said AMF Medical co-CEO Mr. Pim van Wesel.
Dr. Kohli joins AMF Medical from Xsensio SA where he was the Director of Product Development & Industrialization. He also spent a decade at Nestlé leading the industrialization of an innovative infant formula beverage capsule at the Nestlé System Technology Center (STC). Prior to his time at Nestlé, Dr. Kohli co-founded and served as the Director of Technology and Operations at IR Microsystems.
AMF Medical Co-CEO & Co-Founder Mr. Antoine Barraud said, "Markus Kohli has the track record needed to lead the transition of Sigi™ from development to scale up. He successfully led CAPEX projects with budgets of more than 30 million CHF. He also co-founded a start-up and led the industrialization of laser-based gas sensors & micro machined infrared detectors. His experience in small entrepreneurial to large-scale corporate as well as his deep technological know-how are certain to enable AMF Medical to achieve its goals."
Dr. Kohli has authored more than 20 papers and has multiple patents to his name. He holds a PhD in Material Sciences from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) in Lausanne, Switzerland and a MSc in Physics, with a specialty in Medical and Biomedical Physics from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETHZ) in Zurich, Switzerland.
Dr. Kohli said, "The Sigi™ insulin pump will help improve the daily lives of the many people with diabetes. For this reason, it is an honor to join AMF Medical and to be chosen to lead the production and scale-up activity of this important and innovative device."
About AMF Medical
Originally founded in 2014 in the Swiss Medtech Valley, AMF Medical is developing a novel technology to address the unmet needs of people on insulin therapy. The company's flagship product, Sigi™, is a next-generation interoperable, semi-reusable and rechargeable patch pump, that uses standard pre-filled insulin cartridges. Sigi™ is designed to make life easier for people with diabetes. Sigi™ received Breakthrough Device Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2021. At present it is intended for prescription-use only and has neither been FDA-cleared nor CE-marked yet. AMF Medical is led by Co-CEOs Mr. Pim van Wesel and Mr. Antoine Barraud, PhD, who is also a Co-Founder. Diabetes industry experts John Timberlake and Peter Gerhardsson serve on the company's Board of Directors.
Click here and then scroll down to watch a video to learn how Sigi works.
For more information, please visit: https://sigipump.com/
Follow us on LinkedIn.
Company Contact
Estelle Sabau
Office Manager
AMF Medical SA
+41-21-552 3670
estelle.sabau@amfmedical.com
Press Contact
Marjie Hadad
General Manager
Must Have Communications
+917-790-1178
marjie@mhc-pr.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762988/AMF_Markus_Kohli.jpg
SOURCE AMF Medical
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.