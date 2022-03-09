Susan Aglukark to receive the Humanitarian Award Presented by Music Canada at the 2022 JUNO Awards

The Inuk singer-songwriter will be recognized for her outstanding commitment to improving lives in Northern Indigenous communities at the 2022 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Ontario Creates on May 14

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced today that acclaimed Inuk singer-songwriter, and three-time JUNO Award winner, Susan Aglukark, will be recognized with the 2022 Humanitarian Award Presented by Music Canada. Renowned for her unique blend of Inuit folk, country and pop music, Aglukark is being honoured for her long-standing dedication to improving the lives of children and youth in Northern Indigenous communities. In 2012, she started the Arctic Rose Project, which received charitable status in 2016 and became the Arctic Rose Foundation. The organization supports Northern Inuit, First Nations and Metis youth through the creation of Indigenous-led, arts-based after school programs, as well as other engaging cultural and creative projects. Today, the Arctic Rose Foundation operates in three communities across Nunavut.

Presented annually, the Humanitarian Award recognizes philanthropic efforts from Canadian artists and industry pioneers who have made a meaningful impact on social welfare around the world. Aglukark will receive this year's award at the JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Ontario Creates on May 14, live-streamed via CBCMusic.ca/junos.

"It is an honour to receive this award, and a privilege to have had the opportunity to help create safe spaces for Northern Inuit and Indigenous youth to explore their own potential and forge cultural connections through Indigenous-led programs," said Aglukark. "I am proud of the work our team at the Arctic Rose Foundation has achieved so far, and look forward to expanding our footprint across the North to bring more culturally-grounded, adaptable programming to young people and help engage, support and inspire them in all aspects of their lives."

The goal of the Arctic Rose Foundation is to support Northern Inuit, First Nations and Metis youth, promote emotional and mental wellness, and connect them with their culture through intentional and adaptable arts-based programming. Through these programs and partnerships, youth are given a safe space, an emotional outlet, and access to Indigenous leaders, role models, employment opportunities and mentorship to help them deal with the existing structural inequities and barriers that are faced in the North.

