Enterprise Data Storage Market Size to Grow by USD 1.14 Bn| 34% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Data Storage Market Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Melco Holdings Inc., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., and Western Digital Corp. among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape.
- Segments: Type (SAN, NAS, and DAS).
- Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Enterprise Data Storage Market is expected to increase by USD 1.14 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 4.67%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
APAC will register the highest growth rate of 34% among the other regions. China and Japan are the key markets for the enterprise data storage market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Vendor Insights-
The Enterprise Data Storage market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the global enterprise cloud services market.
Dell Technologies Inc. - Offers branded hardware (such as desktops, workstations, and notebooks) and branded peripherals (such as displays and projectors), as well as third-party software and peripherals.
Fujitsu Ltd. - Offers enterprise data storage solutions through products such as ETERNUS AB2100, ETERNUS AB3100, ETERNUS AB5100, ETERNUS AB6100, etc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Offers enterprise data storage solutions through products such as HPE Allegra, HPE SimpliVity, HPE Cloud Volumes Backup, HPE Apollo 4000 Systems, etc.
Regional Market Outlook
During the projection period, APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for enterprise data storage. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the projection period, the enterprise data storage market in APAC will benefit from significant expenditures in smart home and smart city projects by major countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea.
Enterprise Data Storage Market: Trends, Drivers, Challenges
The research report looks at the impact of various trends, drivers, and challenges for global enterprise cloud services market growth during the forecast period. These insights will enable clients to design a growth strategy for their business and area of operations.
- Increased adoption of cloud applications will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the Enterprise Data Storage Market.
- Growing demand for IoT and big data operations is another factor that will be instrumental in driving the market growth during the forecast period.
- One of the key challenges that market players need to contend with in order to achieve further success is the high operating expenses for vendors.
Enterprise Data Storage Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.14 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.10
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Melco Holdings Inc., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., and Western Digital Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- SAN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- NAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- DAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Melco Holdings Inc.
- NetApp Inc.
- Quantum Corp.
- Western Digital Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
