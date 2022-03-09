Enterprise Data Storage Market Size to Grow by USD 1.14 Bn| 34% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Data Storage Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Melco Holdings Inc., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., and Western Digital Corp. among others.

10+ – Including Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Melco Holdings Inc., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., and Western Digital Corp. among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape. Segments: Type (SAN, NAS, and DAS).

Type (SAN, NAS, and DAS). Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Enterprise Data Storage Market is expected to increase by USD 1.14 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 4.67%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 34% among the other regions. China and Japan are the key markets for the enterprise data storage market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in

APAC

Vendor Insights-

The Enterprise Data Storage market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the global enterprise cloud services market.

Dell Technologies Inc. - Offers branded hardware (such as desktops, workstations, and notebooks) and branded peripherals (such as displays and projectors), as well as third-party software and peripherals.

Fujitsu Ltd. - Offers enterprise data storage solutions through products such as ETERNUS AB2100, ETERNUS AB3100, ETERNUS AB5100, ETERNUS AB6100, etc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Offers enterprise data storage solutions through products such as HPE Allegra, HPE SimpliVity, HPE Cloud Volumes Backup, HPE Apollo 4000 Systems, etc.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download

Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

During the projection period, APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for enterprise data storage. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the projection period, the enterprise data storage market in APAC will benefit from significant expenditures in smart home and smart city projects by major countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share

of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Enterprise Data Storage Market: Trends, Drivers, Challenges

The research report looks at the impact of various trends, drivers, and challenges for global enterprise cloud services market growth during the forecast period. These insights will enable clients to design a growth strategy for their business and area of operations.

Increased adoption of cloud applications will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the Enterprise Data Storage Market.

Growing demand for IoT and big data operations is another factor that will be instrumental in driving the market growth during the forecast period.

One of the key challenges that market players need to contend with in order to achieve further success is the high operating expenses for vendors.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in

our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Wearables Market in the US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The wearables market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 6.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online travel agencies IT spending market share is expected to increase by USD 1.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.22%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Enterprise Data Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.10 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Melco Holdings Inc., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., and Western Digital Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

SAN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

NAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

DAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Melco Holdings Inc.

NetApp Inc.

Quantum Corp.

Western Digital Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-data-storage-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-14-bn-34-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-301498522.html

SOURCE Technavio