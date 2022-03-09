AMETEK Crank Expands Further into Europe and APAC with the Addition of Regional Sales Manager, Jonathan Dworski

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading developer of GUI development tools, AMETEK Crank, announces the expansion to Europe and APAC to support its growing global presence with the addition of experienced Regional Sales Manager, Jonathan Dworski, who was previously the Business Development & International Sales Manager of Ipolog GmbH.
"We are delighted to have Jonathan on board with AMETEK Crank as our lead for our European sales division," says Brian Edmond, co-founder and VP at AMETEK Crank. "As we already have customers in this region, we look forward to leveraging Jonathan's experience to continue driving GUI innovation on a global scale."
AMETEK Crank continues its focus on enabling the rapid development of embedded products with sophisticated user interfaces at a global scale. Dworski will lead international sales from the Stuttgart region in Germany. The expansion will offer increased access and support to customers abroad.
AMETEK Crank's Storyboard-built GUI applications can be reused and ported to new hardware platforms with minimal effort, helping manufacturers build out and modernize product lines faster while also taking advantage of new hardware on the market. Storyboard advances GUI design for various use cases and vertical industries including Smart Home, Appliances, Industrial, Medical, IoT, and more. To learn more about AMETEK Crank and Storyboard, visit cranksoftware.com.
About AMETEK Crank
AMETEK Crank is a global innovator in embedded GUI solutions that accelerate the design and development of modern UX for tomorrow's IoT devices. Through the Storyboard framework, AMETEK Crank drives innovation and faster time to market for brands wanting to deliver sophisticated customer experiences and unmatched performance.
With decades of domain expertise, brands such as Coca-Cola, John Deere, and Zepp Health rely on AMETEK Crank to bridge the gap between UX vision and customer expectations.
AMETEK Crank is part of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of $5.5 billion.
To learn more, visit cranksoftware.com.
SOURCE AMETEK Crank
