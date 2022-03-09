RetailMeNot Announces Daylight Savings Shopping Event: Shoppers Gain a Buck as They Lose an Hour of Sleep

AUSTIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the spring time change right around the corner, today RetailMeNot announces its first-ever Daylight Savings event. While Americans will lose an hour this weekend, RetailMeNot is offering them a chance to earn money back during the Daylight Savings event to offset the rising cost of goods and help shoppers prepare for the sunnier days ahead.

One in three consumers say they are more inclined to shop with longer days and more sunlight, according to a recent study by RetailMeNot. To help these people save money and shop confidently, the nine-day Daylight Savings Event starting March 12 and lasting through March 20 will offer a wide variety of exclusive coupons, deals and cashback offers at top stores in categories ranging from fashion to electronics to travel. What's more, RetailMeNot will pay anyone who creates an account and uses a qualifying offer during the event an extra $1* on top of all the other savings.

"While the time change ushers in sunnier days ahead, no one likes to lose an hour of sleep or productivity. Especially when day-to-day life has become more expensive and people are feeling stretched, both mentally and financially," says Kristin McGrath, Shopping Expert at RetailMeNot. "With the Daylight Savings event, we're excited to give shoppers something to look forward to along with the opportunity to save money on everything they need this spring. Whether it's a new wardrobe to shake off the winter blues or a deal to book a deferred family vacation, there will be something for everyone."

Hundreds of offers will be available starting March 12 including:

● Adidas - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

AE - 5% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Aerie - 5% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Aeropostale - RetailMeNot Exclusive! 15% Off Of Purchases $75+ Or 20% Off Purchases $100+

Athleta - 5% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Belk - 20% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Bare Minerals - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Benefit Cosmetics - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Bloomingdale's - 5% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

CVS - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Elf Cosmetics - 15% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide and 25% Off Orders $40+ with Code

Express - 8% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Foot Locker - 15% Cash Back on Women's Gear

Forever 21 - 20% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Gap - 20% Cash back for Purchases Sitewide

Hoka One One - 15% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

J. Crew - Daylight Savings Flash Sale for 25% off

Kohl's - Take 15% off With Code ENJOY15

Kylie Cosmetics - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Lucky Brand - Limited time! 15% Off Sitewide Purchases

Mac Cosmetics - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Macy's - 6% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Madewell - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Michaels - 8% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

minted.com - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

MissGuided - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide AND 15% Off With Exclusive Code

Nasty Gal - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Nike - Up to 40% Off New Footwear Markdowns + 8% Cash Back

Overstock.com - 20% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Princess Polly - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Rebecca Minkoff - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Red Bubble - 15% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Reebok - 25% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Saks Off Fifth - 10% Cash Back For New Customers

Sephora - $10 Cash Back on $100 on March 12 , 13 and March 18 - 20

Cash Back on on , 13 and Tarte Cosmetics - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide And 15% Off With Exclusive Code

The Home Depot - 10% Cash Back on Samsung Appliances and 10% Cash Back on Your Kitchen Remodel

TOMS Shoes - Exclusive! 15% off Sitewide Purchases

TurboTax - Exclusive! Up to $20 Off and $15 Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Off and Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide UGG - 15% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Viator - 20% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Vince Camuto - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Vineyard Vines - 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

Vitacost.com - 20% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

To shop RetailMeNot's Daylight Savings shopping event, visit www.retailmenot.com from March 12 through March 20.

*As part of the Daylight Savings Event, any new user who creates an account and engages with a qualifying offer will receive $1 in their RMN wallet. You can find out more information about the specifics of the promotion at https://help.retailmenot.com/s/ .

Survey Methodology:

The Ziff Media Group Consumer Pulse Holiday Survey was conducted between January 20 and 21 2022, among 1,036 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and up that were planning to shop during the 2022 season.

About RetailMeNot:

RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands and restaurants. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. To learn more, visit https://www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

About Ziff Davis:

Ziff Davis ZD is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com .

