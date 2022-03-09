RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, Promotes Brian Baker to Director of Channel Sales in the East Region

RALEIGH, N.C., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, announces the promotion of Brian Baker, who will be responsible for channel sales efforts as Director of Sales, East. Reporting to Senior Director of Sales Bob Buchanan, Baker will oversee and mentor a team of RapidScale cloud solutions consultants that supports channel partners in the region. He will also be recruiting new sales partners and maintaining a strong channel presence in the eastern states.

"Partner enablement continues to be one of our significant priorities, which is why it's essential that we have the best leaders to support our partners," said Buchanan. "Since his time here, Brian has demonstrated impressive sales acumen, tenacity, and dedication in driving cloud opportunities and sales for the team. With the partner community in the east expanding, I'm confident that he will be an influential leader in helping partners increase cloud revenue for their business."

Baker joined RapidScale in March 2021 as a senior cloud solutions consultant for Raleigh, North Carolina, dedicated to executing the company's go-to-market and sales strategies and focusing on new customer acquisition. Since his time at RapidScale, he has developed strategic partnerships with key organizations such as NCTECH, which helped generate profitable cloud opportunities. Baker has an established career in the technology sector within North Carolina and other parts of the east coast. Before joining the RapidScale team, he served as vice president of business development, southeast for Sentinel Data Centers. Baker was also vice president of sales at Hosted Solutions, where he grew company revenue from $9M to $49M in less than four years, which led to an acquisition by ABRY Partners for $144M.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity to lead this talented group of cloud solutions consultants in expanding their influence within their partner communities," said Baker. "With a growing demand for cloud solutions, partners are more pressured than before to differentiate themselves in the market. Our goal is to provide our partners with the expertise and resources they need to stay ahead of technology trends and give them an edge over their competitors. I'm excited to be leading a team that is invested in partner enablement and long-term business growth."

In 2010, Baker was recognized for his business accomplishments and community involvement in Triangle Business Journal's prestigious "40 Under 40" award. He sits on the board of directors for the North Carolina Technology Association and previously served as president of the North Carolina chapter of AFCOM. Baker continues to drive tremendous business opportunities for RapidScale, demonstrating his ability to successfully acquire and gain the trust of his clients.

About RapidScale

For IT and business leaders looking to scale, secure, and simplify their IT, RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, is the next-generation managed cloud services provider that aggregates best-in-class cloud technology under a single management portal, enabling IT to accomplish more and providing an exceptional end-user experience. By delivering simple and secure access to company data and applications from anywhere, any time, on any device, RapidScale sets itself apart from other cloud providers by its team of technology experts, award-winning end-user customer support, flexible co-management options, and easy-to-use management portal. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Business

Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

