Magewell Releases Centralized Encoder/Decoder Management Software

NANJING, China, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magewell has announced the immediate general availability of the Magewell Cloud multi-device management software. Flexibly deployable on an on-premises server or cloud hosting platform, Magewell Cloud provides centralized configuration and control of multiple Magewell streaming and IP conversion solutions. Two additional, premium Magewell Cloud versions also offer stream management features including SRT relay and protocol conversion.

Magewell will showcase the new software in booth C8508 at the 2022 NAB Show, taking place April 24-27 in Las Vegas.

The Magewell Cloud software makes it easy for integrators, administrators, and IT staff to manage multiple Magewell IP encoders and decoders across multiple sites through an intuitive, browser-based interface. Its rich feature set can also be controlled programmatically via HTTP-based APIs, providing systems integrators and third-party developers with exceptional deployment flexibility and integration possibilities. Beyond the efficiency and convenience of centralized management, Magewell Cloud is ideal for enabling technical personnel to remotely manage devices on behalf of less-experienced users.

The software supports all current Magewell streaming and IP conversion hardware including Ultra Stream live streaming and recording appliances; Ultra Encode universal live media encoders; and Pro Convert encoders and decoders for bridging traditional video signals with IP media networks using NDI® technology and other popular protocols. Users can remotely configure device parameters, monitor device status, trigger operational functions – such as starting or stopping encoding – and perform batch firmware upgrades across multiple units of the same model.

The core Magewell Cloud software is available free of charge for managing up to 20 Magewell hardware devices. Two additional versions of Magewell Cloud – supporting up to 50 or 150 devices, respectively – will be available for purchase as perpetual licenses and also add SRT relay and protocol conversion functionality for the corresponding number of streams.

The SRT Relay feature simplifies one-to-many or many-to-many streaming with the SRT protocol by letting Magewell and third-party SRT solutions connect via Magewell Cloud rather than directly to each other, eliminating the need for public, static IP addresses at every endpoint. Bi-directional protocol conversion between SRT and RTMP lets users take advantage of the benefits of SRT in their streaming workflows while providing compatibility with non-SRT hardware and software.

"Our solutions are often used in large-scale production and distribution workflows that span multiple rooms or locations," said James Liu, VP of Engineering at Magewell. "The Magewell Cloud software makes it easier for integrators and users to configure and manage our hardware in these deployments, while its stream management capabilities simplify the use of SRT technology in multi-site and multi-protocol workflows."

Magewell Cloud is delivered as a Docker container and can be deployed on customers' own private server or public cloud infrastructure such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure. Linux® is the recommended operating system for Magewell Cloud installations, but the software is also compatible with Windows® and MacOS®. Magewell channel partners may also offer optional, fee-based support services to assist customers with deploying the Magewell Cloud software or managing their devices.

For more information about Magewell Cloud, please visit www.magewell.com/magewell-cloud.

About Magewell – Founded in 2011, Magewell (www.magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, conversion, and streaming. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance, and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more.

