BBTV Holdings Inc. Strengthens Plus Solutions Business with Experienced Media Executive, Thomas Hughes

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. BBTV BBTVF (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, has engaged former Lionsgate executive, Thomas Hughes as a strategic consultant for its Content Management division, a key pillar of the Company's Plus Solutions.

"Content Management is a core value for many of our partnerships with the world's most recognizable enterprise brands, from The NBA to Sony Pictures and Paramount," comments Lewis Ball, Chief Strategy Officer, BBTV. "Thomas brings invaluable expertise to BBTV as we continue to expand on our industry leadership, leveraging deep relationships as well as a unique understanding of our space given his extensive tenure in media companies and Content Management companies."

Thomas most recently served as President of Vobile after nearly 9 years at Lionsgate, where he was Executive Vice President of Worldwide Digital Distribution. During Hughes' tenure at Lionsgate he held a multifaceted position, which included leading negotiations surrounding all of Lionsgate's distribution agreements with key digital partners like Apple, Amazon and Vudu, as well as MVPD partners like Comcast, DirecTV, Charter, and Dish, among others. Prior to joining Lionsgate he served as Vice President of Worldwide Digital at MGM, preceded by leading a digital sales team as Scripps. Hughes has over 30 years of diversified media experience including distribution, sales, marketing, production and operations, with a major focus on innovating new business models for content creation, windowing and distribution in the digital marketplace.

"BBTV pioneered the model that transformed how major media companies view fan uploaded content on digital platforms like YouTube and Facebook," comments Thomas Hughes. "In a digital world which moves at a dizzying pace, BBTV has consistently plowed new ground in the creator economy over the past 17 years. That's a testament to the value and depth of the Company's products and solutions, and I'm thrilled to work alongside BBTV's outstanding team to further build on the momentum they've generated in their Content Management division."

Leveraging his extensive experience working within and in collaboration with prominent media companies and platforms, Thomas will work with BBTV to enable new global partnerships and enhance the company's strategic positioning across its Plus Solutions.

Content Management continues to be a key pillar of BBTV's Plus Solutions, where the Company has long-standing relationships with recognizable names like The NBA, Sony Pictures, Paramount, Univision and PBS. In 2021, the company announced several updates within its Content Management division, including the launch of rights management solutions for live events, the signing of a top 3 major US news network and cable channel, as well as a partnership with 3BLACKDOT to provide Content Management solutions for prominent creators.

For more information visit www.bbtv.com .

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward–looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including that Mr. Hughes will continue to expand on our industry leadership; further build on the momentum the Company has generated in its Content Management division; and Mr. Hughes' Company objectives to enable new global partnerships and enhance the company's strategic positioning across its Plus Solutions. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to our assumption that Mr. Hughes will be successful in growing the Company's content management business and realizing his objectives, that the Company's content creator base will continue to grow; and our assumptions regarding continued positive changes and trends in our industry or the global economy, and the performance of our services and technology. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that our assumptions on which our forward-looking information is based may not be accurate, we may fail to grow our content management business, or otherwise realize the objectives set out in this press release above, and our reliance on our relationship with one digital media platform. See also the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020 filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information please contact:

Media Relations: PR@bbtv.com

Investor Relations: IR@bbtv.com

BBTV-C

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbtv-holdings-inc-strengthens-plus-solutions-business-with-experienced-media-executive-thomas-hughes-301498344.html

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.