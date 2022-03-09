Adaptive Driving Access Joins United Access to Become Largest Mobility Dealer in Texas

HOUSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adaptive Driving Access (ADA), a full-service mobility vehicle dealership based in Houston since 1995, announced it will rebrand each of its five Texas stores to United Access this month. The two originally partnered in 2019. The name change brings the total number of United Access locations in Texas to 10, making it the largest mobility dealer in all of Texas.

"We're changing our name, but not our passion for serving our customers," said ADA Pasadena's General Manager James Norris. "When you enter our stores, you'll be greeted by the same great staff and same big smiles. The only difference is the sign on the building."

United Access, the second largest mobility dealer in the United States, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Like ADA, each United Access dealership works with individuals with mobility challenges to customize their ideal mobility solution. In addition to new or preowned wheelchair accessible vehicles, the dealerships also provide rental wheelchair vans, wheelchair and scooter lifts, driving controls, scooters, transfer seats and more.

Customers will now have access to the largest selection of new and preowned wheelchair vans, trucks and wheelchair accessible SUVs in Texas. "Joining the United Access family allows us to expand our inventory selection and offer new products while continuing to offer superior service to our loyal customers," said Mike Murphy, General Manager of the ADA North Houston location.

Including the ADA locations in Houston, Pasadena, Bryan, McAllen and Corpus Christi, United Access operates 30 retail stores across 11 states.

About United Access

Established in 1997, United Access is the second largest provider of wheelchair accessible vehicles, equipment and products in the U.S. Part of the BraunAbility Arch Retail family of brands, United Access partners with leading manufacturers to offer the best and safest products, including new and used accessible wheelchair vans, trucks and SUVs, wheelchair lifts and scooter lifts, hand controls, scooters, power transfer seats and more.



