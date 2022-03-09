Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc. to Showcase Mori-Nu and Mori-Nu Plus at Expo West 2022

TORRANCE, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc. (MNF), a leader in science-based nutrition, will showcase Mori-Nu Silken Tofu and Mori-Nu Plus at Expo West 2022 (Booth 1626, Hall B) in Anaheim. With 100-plus years of food technology and innovation experience, MNF is debuting the newest addition to its popular line of silken tofu products, Mori-Nu Yuzu Flavored Silken Tofu, and launching an entirely new brand, Mori-Nu Plus, a new concept of products fortified with its proprietary postbiotic, LAC-Shield™.

MNF will showcase Mori-Nu Yuzu Flavored Silken Tofu, the newest addition to Mori-Nu Silken Tofu, the popular shelf-stable silken tofu brand known for its velvety smooth texture. Mori-Nu Yuzu Flavored Silken Tofu is made up of non-GMO soybeans and combines all the best of Japan's emerging flavors. Mori-Nu Yuzu Flavored Silken Tofu's firm texture is versatile and can be added into scrambles and desserts or blended with other Mori-Nu Silken Tofu products for an endless list of recipes like creamy and delicious smoothies, shakes, desserts, dips, and sauces.

In addition, MNF will debut Mori-Nu Plus, starting with Mori-Nu Plus Fortified Tofu. As a new brand of products featuring its proprietary postbiotic, LAC-Shield™, Mori-Nu Plus Fortified Tofu is an advanced nutrition tofu that elevates tofu beyond its normal nutritional profile and taste experience. As a unique functional food, Mori-Nu Plus Fortified Tofu is extra silken, creamy, smooth, and serves as a good source of protein, vitamin D, calcium, and an efficacious amount of prebiotics on top of LAC-Shield™. With LAC-Shield™, one serving of fortified tofu contains 10 billion Lactobacillus paracasei cells, that has published studies that may suggest maintaining a healthy immune response.

Mori-Nu Yuzu Flavored Silken Tofu and Mori-Nu Plus Fortified Tofu are modeled after MNF's decades of providing nutritious and delicious food products to customers in Japan, one of the healthiest countries in the world, and most recently, over 30 years of leadership in providing plant-based foods in the United States and beyond. Both incorporate award-winning aseptic Tetra Pak® packaging, providing the convenience of shelf-stable storage, with a long shelf life and no refrigeration required until opened, a benefit unique to Mori-Nu Silken Tofu and Mori-Nu Plus over all other tofu brands. In addition, both are dairy-free, vegan, verified gluten-free, verified non-GMO, and Kosher.

"As a leader in science-based nutrition, Morinaga is always endeavoring to find new ways to bring healthy and nutritious foods to every household. We are excited to return to Expo West to share our newest offerings, Mori-Nu Yuzu Flavored Silken Tofu and the launch of our new brand, Mori-Nu Plus," said Satoshi Endo, President and CEO of MNF. "As an event that showcases the industry's top healthy foods, this is the perfect platform to introduce the newest additions from the Morinaga family in a way that aligns with our mission of promoting human health."

