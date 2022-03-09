Two studies confirm Quebec's place at the forefront of AI development and impact - Quebec, a global force in AI

MONTREAL, March 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebec ranks 7th among the world's top nations in the field of AI, a technology that is already having a marked impact on Quebec's economy and has the potential to become one of the foundations of Quebec's future prosperity.

This is what is revealed by two studies conducted in the fall of 2021 by Tortoise Media and the Montreal office of consulting firm PwC Canada on behalf of Forum IA Québec, a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening Quebec's AI ecosystem.

"We now have concrete proof, thanks to the work of Tortoise and PwC Canada, that the significant efforts undertaken by governments and the private sector to make Quebec a global powerhouse in AI have paid off. But we still have a long way to go. This is both a recognition of the work done and an encouragement to continue our efforts to ensure we can use AI as a lever for economic and social development."

—Marie-Paule Jeansonne, CEO of Forum IA Québec

Tortoise Global AI Index : Quebec among the "top 10" best performing nations in the field of AI

With its 8 million inhabitants, Quebec ranks 7th among the world's top AI nations, a ranking composed of 143 indicators established by Tortoise, a global expert in the field. Quebec is ahead of France and Israel, and right behind South Korea and Germany, despite its smaller demographic weight. This demonstrates Quebec's exceptional contribution to Canada's positioning, which ranks 4th in the world.

An analysis of the criteria used by Tortoise shows that Quebec is particularly strong in the following areas:

Basic and applied research: 5 th in the world

in the world Government AI strategy: 6 th in the world

in the world Creation and financing of AI companies: 7th in the world

This study also shows that Quebec would benefit from making changes to its operating environment (e.g. speed of visa processing for skilled workers) and infrastructure (e.g. the number of supercomputers available to researchers) to become more competitive in AI.

"This is the first time we examine how a subnational entity like Québec is positioned in our index, said Alexandra Mousavizadeh, a partner at Tortoise Media. We certainly were surprised to see that Québec is punching way above its demographic weight in many categories. This goes to show that the grit and inventiveness of small states could certainly help them to compete with bigger players and, in the end, to maximize the positive economic and societal impacts derived from the production and use of AI."

To learn more about Quebec's ranking in the Global AI Index, click here.

PwC Canada study: the positive impacts of AI on the Quebec economy are already being felt

According to a new study by PwC Canada, Quebec's investments in AI have not only resulted in the creation of a first-class ecosystem, but they have also had a significant impact on Quebec's economy.

This study identifies a $1.9B increase in Quebec's GDP between 2017 and 2021 as a result of financial support for AI research and companies. The $800M invested by the Quebec and federal governments generated a substantial leverage effect, with $1.5B being invested in venture capital over the same period. These investments have also supported an average of more than 3,000 high-paying jobs per year and generated more than $400M in fiscal revenues over the period.

Quebec is rich in AI talent of all sorts. Nearly 45,000 digital intelligence professionals work in all sectors of the economy. The AI ecosystem itself comprises more than 600 organizations that provide AI products and services, 225 of which are start-ups. Organizations that want to integrate or develop AI solutions can rely on a vast array of specialized AI players to fulfill their technical, organizational or financing needs. These factors demonstrate the dynamism of Quebec's AI ecosystem and players, which was fostered by the support given by governments and by the confidence of private investors.

But this is just the beginning. The PwC Canada study also showed that AI could have important positive impacts in the coming years in critical sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing. The results of the study show that, in a scenario where AI adoption would accelerate in a marked way in Quebec, we would observe a significant increase in the productivity of organizations and, by doing so, in Quebec's GDP. Greater AI adoption could also be an important lever to address labor shortages.

AI is a booming economic sector that is already contributing to Quebec's prosperity and to the quality of life of all Quebecers. However, the work is not over, and we will need to intensify our efforts in the coming years to ensure that organizations of all sizes and in all sectors can take full advantage of AI's potential.

To download the PwC study, click on these links (available in French only) : Summary Report – Detailed Report.

About Forum IA Québec

Forum IA Québec's mission is to foster the advancement of Quebec's AI ecosystem. It does so by rallying and mobilizing the players in the field around common projects, by conducting monitoring and strategic thinking activities, and by representing and promoting the ecosystem in Quebec, Canada and abroad.

