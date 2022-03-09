Insights on the Spa Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Shift Towards Health and Wellness Activities is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Spa Market, By Type, By Application, By Market Type, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Spa market in 2021 was valued at USD 95 Billion and is projected to reach USD 185.5 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the projected period.
Increasing shift towards health & wellness activities coupled with the rise in lifestyle-related ailments is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing disposable income among middle class families is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, spread of diseases and other health risk associated with spa treatments is estimated to restrain the market growth.
Growth Influencers:
Increasing shift towards health and wellness activities
Rising awareness regarding health and wellness activities is growing the adoption of spa across the globe. Spa offers various benefits such as helps to de-stress, to make the skin more radiant, enhances sleep, releases dopamine & serotonin, helps with anti-aging, reduces headaches, helps to relive pain, to smooth skin, improves blood flow & circulation, and enhances confidence, among others. Therefore, all these benefits are increasing the shift towards health and wellness activities, which boosts the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
Key players operating in the global Spa market include Planet Beach, Hot Springs Resort & Spa, Bannatyne Spa, Marriott International, Massage Envy, Rancho La Puerta, Banyan Tree Holdings, Marilyn Monroe Spas, Miraval Resorts, Massage Green Spa, Siam Wellness Group, Four Fountains, The Ritz - Carlton Spa, Windsor Hotel, Lspas SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Other Prominent Players.
The cumulative market share of the top 10 players is more than 25%. Banyan Tree Holdings has products such as Spa & WellBeing, Banyan Tree Spa Sanya, Banyan Tree Spa Mayakoba, Banyan Tree Spa Tamouda Bay, Banyan Tree Spa Samui, and Banyan Tree Spa Krabi.
These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in February 2022, Miraval Resorts & Spas added Wyndhurst Manor's Wyndhurst Mansion, 3 charming carriage houses, and a fine-dining restaurant to its portfolio. The new accommodations are expected to launch by April 2022.
The global Spa market report provides insights on the below pointers:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players
- Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
- Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
- Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Spa market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.
- Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
- Industry Outlook: Sector Wise Share in Global Wellness Economy, 2020; Wellness Expenditure, By Region, 2020, in USD Trillion
- Competitive Dashboard: Global, Japan, China
The global Spa market report answers questions such as:
- What is the market size and forecast of the Global Spa Market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Spa Market during the assessment period?
- Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Spa Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Spa Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Spa Market?
- What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Spa Market?
- What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Spa Market?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Framework
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Spa Market
Chapter 4. Global Spa Market Overview
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.1.1. Material Provider
4.1.2. Manufacturer
4.1.3. Service Provider
4.1.4. End user
4.2. Spa Industry Outlook
4.2.1. Share of Spa Tourism in Global Wellness Tourism Expenditures
4.3. PESTLE Analysis
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
4.4.5. Degree of Competition
4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends
4.5.1. Growth Drivers
4.5.2. Restraints
4.5.3. Challenges
4.5.4. Key Trends
4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
4.7. Market Growth and Outlook
4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Bn), 2017 - 2030
4.7.2. Pricing Analysis
4.8. Competition Dashboard
4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020
4.8.3. Competitor Mapping
Chapter 5. Spa Market Analysis, By Type
5.1. Key Insights
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
5.2.1. Ayurvedic Spa
5.2.2. Bootcamp Spa
5.2.3. Day Spa
5.2.4. Destination Spa
5.2.5. Medical Spa
5.2.6. Mineral Spring Spa
5.2.7. Mobile Spa
5.2.8. Thalassotherapy Spa
5.2.9. Others
Chapter 6. Spa Market Analysis, By Application
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
6.2.1. Hotel/Hospitality
6.2.2. Gym/Fitness and Spas
6.2.3. Household
6.2.4. Other
Chapter 7. Spa Market Analysis, By Market Type
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
7.2.1. New
7.2.2. Renovation/Replacement
Chapter 8. Spa Market Analysis, By Region/Country
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
8.2.1. North America
8.2.1.1. The U.S.
8.2.1.2. Canada
8.2.1.3. Mexico
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.2.1. The UK
8.2.2.2. Germany
8.2.2.3. France
8.2.2.4. Italy
8.2.2.5. Spain
8.2.2.6. Poland
8.2.2.7. Russia
8.2.2.8. Rest of Europe
8.2.3. Asia Pacific
8.2.3.1. China
8.2.3.2. India
8.2.3.3. Japan
8.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand
8.2.3.5. ASEAN
8.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
8.2.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA)
8.2.4.1. UAE
8.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia
8.2.4.3. South Africa
8.2.4.4. Rest of MEA
8.2.5. South America
8.2.5.1. Brazil
8.2.5.2. Argentina
8.2.5.3. Rest of South America
Chapter 9. North America Spa Market Analysis
9.1. Key Insights
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Application
9.2.3. By Market Type
9.2.4. By Country
Chapter 10. Europe Spa Market Analysis
10.1. Key Insights
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Application
10.2.3. By Market Type
10.2.4. By Country
Chapter 11. Asia Pacific Spa Market Analysis
11.1. Key Insights
11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
11.2.1. By Type
11.2.2. By Application
11.2.3. By Market Type
11.2.4. By Country
Chapter 12. Middle East & Africa Spa Market Analysis
12.1. Key Insights
12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
12.2.1. By Type
12.2.2. By Application
12.2.3. By Market Type
12.2.4. By Country
Chapter 13. South America Spa Market Analysis
13.1. Key Insights
13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
13.2.1. By Type
13.2.2. By Application
13.2.3. By Market Type
13.2.4. By Country
Chapter 14. Japan Spa Market Analysis
14.1. Key Insights
14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
14.2.1. By Type
14.2.2. By Application
14.2.3. By Market Type
Chapter 15. China Spa Market Analysis
15.1. Key Insights
15.2. Hot Springs Resort & Spa
15.2.1. By Type
15.2.2. By Application
15.2.3. By Market Type
Chapter 16. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
16.1. Planet Beach
16.2. Hot Springs Resort & Spa
16.3. Bannatyne Spa
16.4. Marriott International
16.5. Massage Envy
16.6. Rancho La Puerta
16.7. Banyan Tree
16.8. Marilyn Monroe Spas
16.9. Miraval Resorts
16.10. Massage Green Spa
16.11. Siam Wellness Group
16.12. Four Fountains
16.13. The Ritz - Carlton Spa
16.14. Windsor Hotel
16.15. Lspas SPA
16.16. Hyatt Hotels Corporation
16.17. Other Prominent Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5je9su
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.