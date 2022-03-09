Household Kitchen Blenders Market Size to Grow by USD 781.62 Mn | Ease of use, portability, and convenience for consumers to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest household kitchen blenders market research report by Technavio infers that the ease of use, portability, and convenience for consumers is driving this market's growth.
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the global hand blender market.
AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips NV among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the global hand blender industry.
Key Market Segmentation
The household kitchen blenders market report is segmented by Product (countertop blenders and immersion blenders), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The global hand blender market share growth by the countertop blender segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the household kitchen blenders market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
Regional Market Outlook
APAC will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for household kitchen blenders in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing middle-class population and their rising income, which has empowered their spending power on household needs and appliances will facilitate the household kitchen blenders market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Germany, Japan, and the UK will contribute to the highest market growth.
Latest Trends, Driving the Household Kitchen Blenders Market
- Market Driver:
- The key factors driving growth in the household kitchen blenders market are the ease of use, portability, and convenience for consumers. The global household kitchen blenders market is being driven by factors such as busy lifestyles, increasing demographic segmentation, and rising equality in the workplace among men and women. The rise in dual-income households, along with increased disposable income, allows customers to pay more for quality, time- and energy-saving devices. Consumers may make smoothies at home and take them to the gym, work, or outside the house with a portable blender.
- Market Challenges:
- The threat from counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the household kitchen blenders market during the forecast period. Low production costs are an important aspect that fosters the manufacture of counterfeit goods. The existence of counterfeit products in the market tarnishes the reputation of the original companies whose products are copied and marketed, resulting in a loss of consumer trust and stifling market growth. With the rise of internet purchasing, ensuring product quality and originality can be difficult. The vast majority of consumers are unaware that counterfeit products marketed through internet platforms infringe on intellectual property rights.
